International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/democratic-candidate-lee-jae-myung-wins-south-koreas-presidential-election-1122187103.html
Democratic Candidate Lee Jae-myung Wins South Korea's Presidential Election
Democratic Candidate Lee Jae-myung Wins South Korea's Presidential Election
Sputnik International
The candidate from the opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DP), Lee Jae-myung, has won South Korea's presidential election after 100% of the ballots were counted, the South Korea's National Election Commission said on Tuesday.
2025-06-04T03:13+0000
2025-06-04T04:43+0000
world
south korea
presidential election
presidential race
democratic party
lee jae-myung
yoon suk yeol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121174556_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cbdbe40687a923bbfc811c93a71f182.jpg
Lee received 49.42% of the vote, while his rival from the ruling conservative People Power Party (PPP), Kim Moon-soo, won 41.15% of the vote, Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party secured 8.34%, Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk received 0.98% of the vote, and independent candidate Song Jin-ho secured 0.1% of the vote.Lee competed against Yoon Suk-yeol for the presidency in 2022.He vowed to repair ties with China and North Korea, as well as to stop being "submissive" toward Japan. Lee also warned against South Korea being "dragged" into the proxy war in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/could-presidential-frontrunner-lee-jae-myung-bring-strategic-policy-shift-for-south-korea-1121852825.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121174556_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0e53edc1971489a764594b8a1bd580e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea new president, election in south korea, who is lee jae-myung, 2024 south korea election,
south korea new president, election in south korea, who is lee jae-myung, 2024 south korea election,

Democratic Candidate Lee Jae-myung Wins South Korea's Presidential Election

03:13 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 04.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manLee Jae-myung
Lee Jae-myung - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2025
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
The candidate from the opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DP), Lee Jae-myung, has won South Korea's presidential election after 100% of the ballots were counted, the South Korea's National Election Commission said on Tuesday.
Lee received 49.42% of the vote, while his rival from the ruling conservative People Power Party (PPP), Kim Moon-soo, won 41.15% of the vote, Lee Jun-seok of the New Reform Party secured 8.34%, Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk received 0.98% of the vote, and independent candidate Song Jin-ho secured 0.1% of the vote.
South Korea's Lee Jae-myung speaks during a press conference on removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, at the party office at the National Assembly building in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2025
World
Could Presidential Frontrunner Lee Jae-Myung Bring Strategic Policy Shift For South Korea?
10 April, 13:10 GMT
Lee competed against Yoon Suk-yeol for the presidency in 2022.
He vowed to repair ties with China and North Korea, as well as to stop being "submissive" toward Japan. Lee also warned against South Korea being "dragged" into the proxy war in Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала