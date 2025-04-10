https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/could-presidential-frontrunner-lee-jae-myung-bring-strategic-policy-shift-for-south-korea-1121852825.html

Could Presidential Frontrunner Lee Jae-Myung Bring Strategic Policy Shift For South Korea?

Could Presidential Frontrunner Lee Jae-Myung Bring Strategic Policy Shift For South Korea?

Lee Jae-myung is leading the race for president in South Korea, according to a Gallup poll. Here is a break down of his position on major geopolitical issues.

Lee Jae-myung is currently leading the race for president in South Korea, according to a Gallup poll. Let's break down his position on major geopolitical issues: Ukraine RussiaDeepening confrontation between South Korea, the US, and Japan versus North Korea, China, and Russia is damaging the country’s economy. US & ChinaLee Jae-myung supports strong trade relations and military cooperation the US, while asserting that it is “not incompatible” with “strategic cooperative partnership” with China.

