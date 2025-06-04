https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/french-war-hawks-double-down-billions-more-for-ukraines-war-machine-1122188326.html

French War Hawks Double Down: Billions More For Ukraine’s War Machine

Another $216 million is being handed over to Ukraine, this time for “reconstruction and EU integration projects” as Europe grapples with its own financial and economic headaches, per a communiqué from the office of French Prime Minister François Bayrou.

Another $216 million is being handed over to Ukraine, this time for “reconstruction and EU integration projects” as Europe grapples with its own financial and economic headaches, per a communiqué from the office of French Prime Minister François Bayrou. Bayrou also confirmed $1.62 billion in “guarantees” to ensure Ukrainian arms purchases from French defense contractors after a meeting with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal in Paris. No surprise there - France’s just making sure it gets its slice of the war profits.

