Iran Ready to Consider Proposal to Create Enrichment Consortium

Iran is ready to consider a proposal to create a regional uranium enrichment consortium within the framework of the nuclear deal with the United States, but only if it is located on Iranian territory, the Axios reported, citing a senior Iranian official.

Oman proposed the creation of a regional consortium to enrich uranium for civilian purposes under the auspices of the United States and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Axios reported earlier. The location of the consortium's facilities remains in question, but the US reportedly wants them to be located outside of Iran. The regional enrichment consortium is an attempt to reconcile US President Donald Trump’s position that Iran should not be allowed to enrich uranium with Tehran’s insistence that enrichment on its soil should continue, the report noted. The consortium could include the US, Iran, and countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and even Turkey, the report said, adding that it would supply nuclear fuel to countries willing to pursue civilian nuclear programs and be monitored by IAEA inspectors.

