https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/iran-ready-to-consider-proposal-to-create-enrichment-consortium-1122187234.html
Iran Ready to Consider Proposal to Create Enrichment Consortium
Iran Ready to Consider Proposal to Create Enrichment Consortium
Sputnik International
Iran is ready to consider a proposal to create a regional uranium enrichment consortium within the framework of the nuclear deal with the United States, but only if it is located on Iranian territory, the Axios reported, citing a senior Iranian official.
2025-06-04T05:28+0000
2025-06-04T05:28+0000
2025-06-04T05:28+0000
world
donald trump
middle east
iran
tehran
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662088_0:164:3059:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_b2aa4e2320f92bb362003c18f4e98fa1.jpg
Oman proposed the creation of a regional consortium to enrich uranium for civilian purposes under the auspices of the United States and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Axios reported earlier. The location of the consortium's facilities remains in question, but the US reportedly wants them to be located outside of Iran. The regional enrichment consortium is an attempt to reconcile US President Donald Trump’s position that Iran should not be allowed to enrich uranium with Tehran’s insistence that enrichment on its soil should continue, the report noted. The consortium could include the US, Iran, and countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and even Turkey, the report said, adding that it would supply nuclear fuel to countries willing to pursue civilian nuclear programs and be monitored by IAEA inspectors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/potential-us-deal-with-iran-does-not-involve-uranium-enrichment---trump-1122179002.html
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662088_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ae887e05cf3d440a2ac7376fe1cceef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran is ready to consider a proposal to create a regional uranium enrichment consortium within the framework of the nuclear deal with the united states, but only if it is located on iranian territory, the axios reported, citing a senior iranian official.
iran is ready to consider a proposal to create a regional uranium enrichment consortium within the framework of the nuclear deal with the united states, but only if it is located on iranian territory, the axios reported, citing a senior iranian official.
Iran Ready to Consider Proposal to Create Enrichment Consortium
Iran is ready to consider a proposal to create a regional uranium enrichment consortium within the framework of the nuclear deal with the United States, but only if it is located on Iranian territory, the Axios reported, citing a senior Iranian official.
Oman proposed the creation of a regional consortium to enrich uranium for civilian purposes under the auspices of the United States and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Axios reported earlier. The location of the consortium's facilities remains in question, but the US reportedly wants them to be located outside of Iran.
"If the consortium operates within the territory of Iran, it may warrant consideration. However, should it be based outside the borders of the country, it is certainly doomed to fail," the official told the news portal.
The regional enrichment consortium is an attempt to reconcile US President Donald Trump’s position that Iran should not be allowed to enrich uranium with Tehran’s insistence that enrichment on its soil should continue, the report noted.
The consortium could include the US, Iran, and countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and even Turkey, the report said, adding that it would supply nuclear fuel to countries willing to pursue civilian nuclear programs and be monitored by IAEA inspectors.