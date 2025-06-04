International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/kremlin-confirms-explosion-at-crimean-bridge-says-no-damage-done-1122189254.html
Kremlin Confirms Explosion at Crimean Bridge, Says No Damage Done
Kremlin Confirms Explosion at Crimean Bridge, Says No Damage Done
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that an explosion took place at the Crimean Bridge, adding that no damage has been done.
2025-06-04T10:24+0000
2025-06-04T10:24+0000
russia
crimean bridge
kremlin
dmitry peskov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111941986_0:92:3072:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_b8d972c1c58acca2f5ac84b285e304f7.jpg
On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Transport said that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was proceeding as normal, and there were two closures, but they did not cause serious difficulties for drivers. "There really was an explosion, nothing was damaged, the bridge is working," Peskov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/mission-failed-uk--us-helped-orchestrate-ukraines-2024-crimean-bridge-attack-1121716124.html
crimean bridge
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111941986_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a420c2c751d6c4806d8e64cae78bf22.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
crimean bridge, kremlin comments on crimean bridge attack, explosion at crimean bridge
crimean bridge, kremlin comments on crimean bridge attack, explosion at crimean bridge

Kremlin Confirms Explosion at Crimean Bridge, Says No Damage Done

10:24 GMT 04.06.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev / Go to the mediabankThe Crimean Bridge
The Crimean Bridge - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that an explosion took place at the Crimean Bridge, adding that no damage has been done.
On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Transport said that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was proceeding as normal, and there were two closures, but they did not cause serious difficulties for drivers.
"There really was an explosion, nothing was damaged, the bridge is working," Peskov told reporters.
Russia's Crimean Bridge. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2025
World
Mission Failed: UK & US Helped Orchestrate Ukraine’s 2024 Crimean Bridge Attack
31 March, 05:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала