Kremlin Confirms Explosion at Crimean Bridge, Says No Damage Done

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that an explosion took place at the Crimean Bridge, adding that no damage has been done.

On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Transport said that traffic on the Crimean Bridge was proceeding as normal, and there were two closures, but they did not cause serious difficulties for drivers. "There really was an explosion, nothing was damaged, the bridge is working," Peskov told reporters.

