International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250331/mission-failed-uk--us-helped-orchestrate-ukraines-2024-crimean-bridge-attack-1121716124.html
Mission Failed: UK & US Helped Orchestrate Ukraine’s 2024 Crimean Bridge Attack
Mission Failed: UK & US Helped Orchestrate Ukraine’s 2024 Crimean Bridge Attack
Sputnik International
The UK helped plan and execute Ukrainian strikes using Western ATACMS missiles targeting the Crimean Bridge in August 2024, a New York Times investigation revealed.
2025-03-31T05:25+0000
2025-03-31T05:25+0000
world
military & intelligence
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
cia
crimean bridge
army tactical missile system (atacms)
russian air defense forces
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117090306_0:190:2968:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_b09729d441b63e2c4ac7b71fc9f487a8.jpg
The UK helped plan and execute Ukrainian strikes using ATACMS missiles targeting the Crimean Bridge in August 2024, a New York Times investigation revealed.The blueprint of an attack to “bring the bridge down” was worked out jointly by the British, the US, and the CIA. Western-supplied ATACMS were supposed to “weaken vulnerable points” on the deck of the Crimea Bridge, while maritime drones would then “blow up next to its stanchions,” noted the outlet.The British military had considerable clout in Ukraine, it added, noting that “unlike the Americans, they had placed small teams of officers in the country” shortly after the conflict escalated in 2022. The US had first pushed back at Ukraine’s plan to strike with missiles alone, but eventually backed down. On the night of August 16, Russian air defense systems successfully repelled the entire volley of enemy ATACMS missiles.Ukraine previously attacked the Crimean Bridge on October 8, 2022, when a truck loaded with explosives blew up while crossing it, killing five people including the driver, and damaging both the road and rail spans. Kiev denied responsibility until finally admitting that it bombed the bridge "in order to break the logistics of the Russians." On July 17, 2023, a second explosion occurred after an attack by a naval drone. A family from Belgorod region who were driving across the bridge at the time were killed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/russian-air-defenses-destroy-12-atacms-missiles-trying-to-attack-crimean-bridge---mod-1119791919.html
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
crimean bridge
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117090306_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af4ac8eadb2436fcd7698fe430eb9c69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk helped plan and execute ukrainian strikes using western atacms missiles targeting the crimean bridge in august 2024, ukraine's attack on crimean bridge in 2024, ukraine's failed attack on crimean bridge, russian air defenses thwarted a group strike of 12 us-made atacms tactical missiles on the crimean bridge, all missiles were destroyed,
uk helped plan and execute ukrainian strikes using western atacms missiles targeting the crimean bridge in august 2024, ukraine's attack on crimean bridge in 2024, ukraine's failed attack on crimean bridge, russian air defenses thwarted a group strike of 12 us-made atacms tactical missiles on the crimean bridge, all missiles were destroyed,

Mission Failed: UK & US Helped Orchestrate Ukraine’s 2024 Crimean Bridge Attack

05:25 GMT 31.03.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev / Go to the mediabankRussia's Crimean Bridge. File photo
Russia's Crimean Bridge. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian air defenses thwarted a group strike of 12 US-made ATACMS tactical missiles on the Crimean Bridge in August 2024, with all the missiles destroyed.
The UK helped plan and execute Ukrainian strikes using ATACMS missiles targeting the Crimean Bridge in August 2024, a New York Times investigation revealed.
The blueprint of an attack to “bring the bridge down” was worked out jointly by the British, the US, and the CIA. Western-supplied ATACMS were supposed to “weaken vulnerable points” on the deck of the Crimea Bridge, while maritime drones would then “blow up next to its stanchions,” noted the outlet.
“But while the drones were being readied, the Russians hardened their defenses around the stanchions,” wrote the outlet.
The British military had considerable clout in Ukraine, it added, noting that “unlike the Americans, they had placed small teams of officers in the country” shortly after the conflict escalated in 2022.
The US had first pushed back at Ukraine’s plan to strike with missiles alone, but eventually backed down. On the night of August 16, Russian air defense systems successfully repelled the entire volley of enemy ATACMS missiles.
Ukraine previously attacked the Crimean Bridge on October 8, 2022, when a truck loaded with explosives blew up while crossing it, killing five people including the driver, and damaging both the road and rail spans.
Kiev denied responsibility until finally admitting that it bombed the bridge "in order to break the logistics of the Russians."
On July 17, 2023, a second explosion occurred after an attack by a naval drone. A family from Belgorod region who were driving across the bridge at the time were killed.
Left side of the Crimean Bridge opened for traffic - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Destroy 12 ATACMS Missiles Trying to Attack Crimean Bridge - MoD
16 August 2024, 11:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала