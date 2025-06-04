International
Pentagon Chief Opts Out of Ramstein Group Meeting
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not attend the Wednesday meeting of the international group coordinating military aid to Ukraine, the Associated Press reported citing a US official.
For the first time since the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was created by the United States, the Pentagon chief will skip the group’s meeting, which will have over 50 other defense leaders in attendance.On Tuesday, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said that Hegseth was going to travel to Belgium and France this week to take part in the NATO defense ministers' meeting and events commemorating D-Day, but no mention was made of whether the Pentagon chief was planning to attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which will be held on June 4 at the NATO headquarters.
Pentagon Chief Opts Out of Ramstein Group Meeting

03:22 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 04.06.2025)
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's Minister of National Defense Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Washington
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will not attend the Wednesday meeting of the international group coordinating military aid to Ukraine, the Associated Press reported citing a US official.
For the first time since the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was created by the United States, the Pentagon chief will skip the group’s meeting, which will have over 50 other defense leaders in attendance.
Analysis
Analysis
Europe’s Tug-of-War: How Meddling is Stalling Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Yesterday, 17:55 GMT
On Tuesday, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said that Hegseth was going to travel to Belgium and France this week to take part in the NATO defense ministers' meeting and events commemorating D-Day, but no mention was made of whether the Pentagon chief was planning to attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which will be held on June 4 at the NATO headquarters.
