Scott Ritter: Trump Needs to Decide Whether He Supports Russia or Terrorism

After being briefed on the Ukrainian security services' involvement in last week's rail and bridge terror attacks, President Putin asked how Russia could continue negotiating with a regime that openly engages in terrorism. Sputnik asked former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter to break things down.

2025-06-04T16:14+0000

2025-06-04T16:14+0000

2025-06-04T16:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

scott ritter

russia

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

bryansk

nato

european union (eu)

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/04/1122192152_3:0:1112:624_1920x0_80_0_0_d4cd5b318a16708885e47c02bd849605.png

"I think the Russian president has made it clear that there are no circumstances under which Russia can consider a negotiated peace settlement with the existing Ukrainian regime, that it's a terrorist regime. He specifically said: who negotiates with terrorists?" Ritter said.

2025

