https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/scott-ritter-trump-needs-to-decide-whether-he-supports-russia-or-terrorism--1122192326.html
Scott Ritter: Trump Needs to Decide Whether He Supports Russia or Terrorism
Scott Ritter: Trump Needs to Decide Whether He Supports Russia or Terrorism
Sputnik International
After being briefed on the Ukrainian security services' involvement in last week's rail and bridge terror attacks, President Putin asked how Russia could continue negotiating with a regime that openly engages in terrorism. Sputnik asked former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter to break things down.
2025-06-04T16:14+0000
2025-06-04T16:14+0000
2025-06-04T16:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
scott ritter
russia
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
bryansk
nato
european union (eu)
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/04/1122192152_3:0:1112:624_1920x0_80_0_0_d4cd5b318a16708885e47c02bd849605.png
"I think the Russian president has made it clear that there are no circumstances under which Russia can consider a negotiated peace settlement with the existing Ukrainian regime, that it's a terrorist regime. He specifically said: who negotiates with terrorists?" Ritter said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/putin-calls-tragedy-in-bryansk-region-targeted-attack-on-civilians-terrorism-1122190933.html
russia
ukraine
bryansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/04/1122192152_142:0:974:624_1920x0_80_0_0_a1039092772a6f2d711486463b353ac8.png
Scott Ritter: Zelensky is totally out of control
Sputnik International
Scott Ritter: Zelensky is totally out of control
2025-06-04T16:14+0000
true
PT2M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
is ukraine engaging in terrorism, what is trump's choice in ukraine
is ukraine engaging in terrorism, what is trump's choice in ukraine
Scott Ritter: Trump Needs to Decide Whether He Supports Russia or Terrorism
16:14 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 04.06.2025)
After being briefed on the Ukrainian security services' involvement in last week's rail and bridge terror attacks, President Putin asked how Russia could continue negotiating with a regime that openly engages in terrorism. Sputnik asked former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter to break things down.
"I think the Russian president has made it clear that there are no circumstances under which Russia can consider a negotiated peace settlement with the existing Ukrainian regime, that it's a terrorist regime. He specifically said: who negotiates with terrorists?" Ritter said.
"He's put the onus on the United States, on President Trump to make a decision as to how they want to proceed - to be viewed by Russia as supporters of terrorism, or to be viewed Russia as a partner for peace," the observer emphasized.