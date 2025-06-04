International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Scott Ritter: Trump Needs to Decide Whether He Supports Russia or Terrorism
Scott Ritter: Trump Needs to Decide Whether He Supports Russia or Terrorism
After being briefed on the Ukrainian security services' involvement in last week's rail and bridge terror attacks, President Putin asked how Russia could continue negotiating with a regime that openly engages in terrorism. Sputnik asked former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter to break things down.
"I think the Russian president has made it clear that there are no circumstances under which Russia can consider a negotiated peace settlement with the existing Ukrainian regime, that it's a terrorist regime. He specifically said: who negotiates with terrorists?" Ritter said.
Scott Ritter: Zelensky is totally out of control
Scott Ritter: Zelensky is totally out of control
Scott Ritter: Trump Needs to Decide Whether He Supports Russia or Terrorism

After being briefed on the Ukrainian security services' involvement in last week's rail and bridge terror attacks, President Putin asked how Russia could continue negotiating with a regime that openly engages in terrorism. Sputnik asked former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter to break things down.
"I think the Russian president has made it clear that there are no circumstances under which Russia can consider a negotiated peace settlement with the existing Ukrainian regime, that it's a terrorist regime. He specifically said: who negotiates with terrorists?" Ritter said.

"He's put the onus on the United States, on President Trump to make a decision as to how they want to proceed - to be viewed by Russia as supporters of terrorism, or to be viewed Russia as a partner for peace," the observer emphasized.

Russia
Putin Calls Tragedy in Bryansk Region Targeted Attack on Civilians, Terrorism
14:12 GMT
