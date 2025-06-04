Locations of 3 explosive devices with capacity of 15 kilograms of TNT on bridge in Bryansk region identified, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.Other key statements:

Terrorist Attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions Organized by Ukrainian Special Services

Late on Saturday, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow Railways said the locomotive and carriages were derailed by the falling bridge. Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up while the train was moving.