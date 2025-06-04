International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/terrorist-attacks-in-kursk-bryansk-regions-organized-by-ukrainian-special-services-1122190630.html
Terrorist Attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions Organized by Ukrainian Special Services
Terrorist Attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions Organized by Ukrainian Special Services
Sputnik International
Late on Saturday, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow... 04.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-04T13:54+0000
2025-06-04T15:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
bryansk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183722_0:8:1229:699_1920x0_80_0_0_c5b2178e51f5b7a4765bfea04ddc7919.jpg
Locations of 3 explosive devices with capacity of 15 kilograms of TNT on bridge in Bryansk region identified, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.Other key statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/bryansk-region-bridge-collapse-leaves-69-injured-including-3-seriously---governor-1122162880.html
bryansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183722_143:0:1084:706_1920x0_80_0_0_3949c6d297614aec17d8d8352f9cd08f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kursk, bryansk
kursk, bryansk

Terrorist Attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions Organized by Ukrainian Special Services

13:54 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 04.06.2025)
© Sputnik / EMERCOM of Russia / Go to the mediabankClearing debris at the site of a bridge collapse due to an explosion in the Bryansk region
Clearing debris at the site of a bridge collapse due to an explosion in the Bryansk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2025
© Sputnik / EMERCOM of Russia
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Late on Saturday, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow Railways said the locomotive and carriages were derailed by the falling bridge. Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up while the train was moving.
Locations of 3 explosive devices with capacity of 15 kilograms of TNT on bridge in Bryansk region identified, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.
Other key statements:
Devices placed under bridge in Bryansk and Kursk regions on railway are of Ukrainian origin.
Total of 388 passengers were on train that collided with bridge in Bryansk region, 122 people injured and 7 died.
Investigation of terrorist attacks in Kursk, Bryansk regions continues, perpetrators, organizers is being sought.
On May 20-25 Ukrainian sabotage group was neutralized in Bryansk region, found cache with plastid, Ukrainian control units.
Firefighting vehicles of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and ambulance vehicles near the fire extinguishing site in a residential building on Belorusskaya Street in Khabarovsk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2025
Russia
Bryansk Region Bridge Collapse Leaves 69 Injured, Including 3 Seriously - Governor
1 June, 04:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала