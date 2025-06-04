https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/terrorist-attacks-in-kursk-bryansk-regions-organized-by-ukrainian-special-services-1122190630.html
Terrorist Attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions Organized by Ukrainian Special Services
Terrorist Attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions Organized by Ukrainian Special Services
Sputnik International
Late on Saturday, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow... 04.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-04T13:54+0000
2025-06-04T13:54+0000
2025-06-04T15:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
bryansk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183722_0:8:1229:699_1920x0_80_0_0_c5b2178e51f5b7a4765bfea04ddc7919.jpg
Locations of 3 explosive devices with capacity of 15 kilograms of TNT on bridge in Bryansk region identified, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.Other key statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/bryansk-region-bridge-collapse-leaves-69-injured-including-3-seriously---governor-1122162880.html
bryansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183722_143:0:1084:706_1920x0_80_0_0_3949c6d297614aec17d8d8352f9cd08f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kursk, bryansk
Terrorist Attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions Organized by Ukrainian Special Services
13:54 GMT 04.06.2025 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 04.06.2025)
Late on Saturday, an overpass collapsed on a Moscow-bound passenger train near the city of Bryansk, leaving seven people dead. Russian train operator Moscow Railways said the locomotive and carriages were derailed by the falling bridge. Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the bridge was blown up while the train was moving.
Locations of 3 explosive devices with capacity of 15 kilograms of TNT on bridge in Bryansk region identified, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.
Devices placed under bridge in Bryansk and Kursk regions on railway are of Ukrainian origin.
Total of 388 passengers were on train that collided with bridge in Bryansk region, 122 people injured and 7 died.
Investigation of terrorist attacks in Kursk, Bryansk regions continues, perpetrators, organizers is being sought.
On May 20-25 Ukrainian sabotage group was neutralized in Bryansk region, found cache with plastid, Ukrainian control units.