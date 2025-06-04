https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/ukraines-rail-and-bridge-attacks-literally-the-textbook-definition-of-terrorism-intel-analyst-1122191375.html
Ukraine’s Rail and Bridge Attacks Literally the Textbook Definition of Terrorism: Intel Analyst
For starters, defensive operations are “carried out on one’s own territory,” says retired Russian military intelligence colonel Rustem Klupov, commenting on President Putin and the Russian Investigative Committee's statements on the terror attacks targeting Russian infrastructure in Bryansk and Kursk.
If the targeted objects, including bridges and rail lines, were clearly delineated as Russian military forces or supply lines, perhaps Ukraine would be able to get away with justifying them to its foreign sponsors. But the fact is, in both Bryansk and Kursk, it was civilian infrastructure that was targeted, Klupov said.Even the “dual use” excuse doesn’t fly in this case, the observer emphasized.In short, these were terrorist acts, pure and simple, the analyst stressed.
Ukraine’s Rail and Bridge Attacks Literally the Textbook Definition of Terrorism: Intel Analyst
For starters, defensive operations are “carried out on one’s own territory,” says retired Russian military intelligence colonel Rustem Klupov, commenting on President Putin and the Russian Investigative Committee's statements on the terror attacks targeting Russian infrastructure in Bryansk and Kursk.
If the targeted objects, including bridges and rail lines, were clearly delineated as Russian military forces or supply lines, perhaps Ukraine would be able to get away with justifying them to its foreign sponsors. But the fact is, in both Bryansk and Kursk, it was civilian infrastructure that was targeted, Klupov said.
Even the “dual use” excuse doesn’t fly in this case, the observer emphasized.
“When a civilian train is traveling along a route, when civilians are killed, when an explosion occurs with the aim of causing maximum harm to the ordinary civilian population, it cannot be interpreted as anything other than a terrorist act aimed at intimidating the civilian population and changing the policy of the leadership,” Klupov said.
In short, these were terrorist acts, pure and simple, the analyst stressed.