British Council Labeled as Undesirable in Russia

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it had recognized the activities of UK international organization British Council as undesirable in the country.

2025-06-05T05:48+0000

2025-06-05T05:48+0000

2025-06-05T05:49+0000

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has decided to recognize the activities of the British Council international organization as undesirable in Russia. Positioning itself as an independent structure, the council builds all its work in accordance with the priorities of the UK government, it is accountable to the parliament and is financed by the foreign ministry of this country," the office said in a statement.Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it advises friendly states to stop the work of UK international organization British Council in their countries.The UK organization was working to obtain information about the development of the domestic political and socio-economic situation in Russia in the context of the special operation in Ukraine through the established network of contacts, the statement read.The FSB has identified in four Russian regions representatives of the teaching staff of leading universities who collaborated with London to the detriment of the security of Russia, according to the statement."It should be noted that the British traditionally consider representatives of the scientific community as the most promising object for their influence, primarily due to their direct access to young people and the ability to convey the necessary opinion, educating the "new generation" of Russian citizens in the right way for London," the statement read.UK Main Source of Most Global CrisesThe United Kingdom is the main source of most global crises, Russia's Federal Security Service said.Earlier in the day, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that it had recognized the activities of UK international organization British Council as undesirable in the country. According to the FSB, British Council is directly involved in confidential projects by the UK intelligence services aimed at undermining the sovereignty of independent states and has become London's main instrument of influence.The analysis of available documents shows that London uses its agents of influence to interfere in internal affairs of other countries, the representative added.

