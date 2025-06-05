https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/british-council-labeled-as-undesirable-in-russia-1122194275.html
British Council Labeled as Undesirable in Russia
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it had recognized the activities of UK international organization British Council as undesirable in the country.
"The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has decided to recognize the activities of the British Council international organization as undesirable in Russia. Positioning itself as an independent structure, the council builds all its work in accordance with the priorities of the UK government, it is accountable to the parliament and is financed by the foreign ministry of this country," the office said in a statement.Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it advises friendly states to stop the work of UK international organization British Council in their countries.The UK organization was working to obtain information about the development of the domestic political and socio-economic situation in Russia in the context of the special operation in Ukraine through the established network of contacts, the statement read.The FSB has identified in four Russian regions representatives of the teaching staff of leading universities who collaborated with London to the detriment of the security of Russia, according to the statement."It should be noted that the British traditionally consider representatives of the scientific community as the most promising object for their influence, primarily due to their direct access to young people and the ability to convey the necessary opinion, educating the "new generation" of Russian citizens in the right way for London," the statement read.UK Main Source of Most Global CrisesThe United Kingdom is the main source of most global crises, Russia's Federal Security Service said.Earlier in the day, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that it had recognized the activities of UK international organization British Council as undesirable in the country. According to the FSB, British Council is directly involved in confidential projects by the UK intelligence services aimed at undermining the sovereignty of independent states and has become London's main instrument of influence.The analysis of available documents shows that London uses its agents of influence to interfere in internal affairs of other countries, the representative added.
"The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia has decided to recognize the activities of the British Council international organization as undesirable in Russia. Positioning itself as an independent structure, the council builds all its work in accordance with the priorities of the UK government, it is accountable to the parliament and is financed by the foreign ministry of this country," the office said in a statement.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it advises friendly states to stop the work of UK international organization British Council in their countries.
"Security agencies recommend that partners from friendly countries follow Moscow's example and curtail the council's work on the territory of their states," the FSB said in a statement.
The UK organization was working to obtain information about the development of the domestic political and socio-economic situation in Russia in the context of the special operation in Ukraine through the established network of contacts, the statement read.
"At the same time, the intelligence and subversive work of UK foundation Oxford Russia Fund, whose activities had previously been recognized as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation, was exposed," the FSB said.
The FSB has identified in four Russian regions representatives of the teaching staff of leading universities who collaborated with London to the detriment of the security of Russia, according to the statement.
"It should be noted that the British traditionally consider representatives of the scientific community as the most promising object for their influence, primarily due to their direct access to young people and the ability to convey the necessary opinion, educating the "new generation" of Russian citizens in the right way for London," the statement read.
UK Main Source of Most Global Crises
The United Kingdom is the main source of most global crises, Russia's Federal Security Service said.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that it had recognized the activities of UK international organization British Council as undesirable in the country. According to the FSB, British Council is directly involved in confidential projects by the UK intelligence services aimed at undermining the sovereignty of independent states and has become London's main instrument of influence.
"It is no longer a secret that the UK is the main source of global crises, a provocateur and instigator of wars. London organizes coups d'etat, weakens not only its geopolitical opponents but also its closest allies, sets nations against each other and does not allow the bloody conflicts it has unleashed to be resolved," a FSB representative said in a video address.
The analysis of available documents shows that London uses its agents of influence to interfere in internal affairs of other countries, the representative added.