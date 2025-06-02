https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/uk-shifts-to-war-fighting-readiness-in-new-defense-strategy-1122173717.html
UK Shifts to War-Fighting Readiness in New Defense Strategy
The United Kingdom is moving to a "war-fighting readiness" as part of its new defense strategy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is moving to a "war-fighting readiness" as part of its new defense strategy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.
"We are moving to war-fighting readiness as the central purpose of our armed forces. When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready, and frankly, to show them that we are ready to deliver peace through strength," Starmer said at a press conference in Glasgow dedicated to the government's new strategic defense review.
The UK government is to publish a strategic defense
review later in the day amid plans to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. The document will include recommendations on defense policy. The previous review was published in 2021 and was revised after the start of the Ukrainian conflict. The recommendations will address issues of both foreign and domestic security, London's policy on the Ukrainian conflict, modernization of the armed forces and nuclear doctrine.
The new strategy will enshrine the plan announced by Starmer to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. The government will also seek to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP, but has not yet backed this goal with specific plans.
In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow would not attack NATO countries. Putin said that Western politicians inflated the Russian threat to distract the public from problems at home.
Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO's forces near its western borders. The Kremlin noted that Russia did not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.