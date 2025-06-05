https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/chinas-new-ai-torpedo-can-outsmart-decoys-to-destroy-real-threats-1122194880.html
China’s New AI Torpedo Can Outsmart Decoys to Destroy Real Threats
Sputnik International
China is developing an AI-powered ultra-fast torpedo designed to dominate underwater warfare. Researchers from the PLA Navy and China State Shipbuilding Corporation combined physics with machine learning to teach a torpedo to think before striking. First, the team simulated decoy profiles using bubble-collapse and turbulence models.They subsequently trained AI with generative adversarial networks (GANs) to refine and detect acoustic fakes. The researchers then used deep-learning sonar analysis, converting signals into “spectral thumbnails” via a mathematical tool known as Fourier transforms, which breaks down a complex signal into its basic building blocks.The result:
Today’s underwater battlespace is crowded with threats like decoys, jammers, countermeasures, and weapons. In these high-pressure environments, systems must quickly identify real targets from fakes to avoid wasted shots and mission failure.
China
is developing an AI-powered
ultra-fast torpedo designed to dominate underwater warfare.
Researchers from the PLA Navy and China State Shipbuilding Corporation combined physics with machine learning to teach a torpedo to think before striking.
First, the team simulated decoy profiles using bubble-collapse and turbulence models.
They subsequently trained AI with generative adversarial networks (GANs) to refine and detect acoustic fakes.
The researchers then used deep-learning sonar analysis, converting signals into “spectral thumbnails” via a mathematical tool known as Fourier transforms, which breaks down a complex signal into its basic building blocks.
Boosted detection rates against advanced decoys from 61.3% to over 80%
The new system achieved a 92.2% success rate in identifying real submarines vs. decoys, a Command Control & Simulation report shows