China’s New AI Torpedo Can Outsmart Decoys to Destroy Real Threats
China's New AI Torpedo Can Outsmart Decoys to Destroy Real Threats
China is developing an AI-powered ultra-fast torpedo designed to dominate underwater warfare.
China is developing an AI-powered ultra-fast torpedo designed to dominate underwater warfare. Researchers from the PLA Navy and China State Shipbuilding Corporation combined physics with machine learning to teach a torpedo to think before striking. First, the team simulated decoy profiles using bubble-collapse and turbulence models.They subsequently trained AI with generative adversarial networks (GANs) to refine and detect acoustic fakes. The researchers then used deep-learning sonar analysis, converting signals into “spectral thumbnails” via a mathematical tool known as Fourier transforms, which breaks down a complex signal into its basic building blocks.The result:
China’s New AI Torpedo Can Outsmart Decoys to Destroy Real Threats

07:39 GMT 05.06.2025
In this April 26, 2012 file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese navy's submarine attends the fleet review of the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea
Svetlana Ekimenko
Today’s underwater battlespace is crowded with threats like decoys, jammers, countermeasures, and weapons. In these high-pressure environments, systems must quickly identify real targets from fakes to avoid wasted shots and mission failure.
China is developing an AI-powered ultra-fast torpedo designed to dominate underwater warfare.
Researchers from the PLA Navy and China State Shipbuilding Corporation combined physics with machine learning to teach a torpedo to think before striking.
First, the team simulated decoy profiles using bubble-collapse and turbulence models.
They subsequently trained AI with generative adversarial networks (GANs) to refine and detect acoustic fakes.
The researchers then used deep-learning sonar analysis, converting signals into “spectral thumbnails” via a mathematical tool known as Fourier transforms, which breaks down a complex signal into its basic building blocks.
The result:
Boosted detection rates against advanced decoys from 61.3% to over 80%
The new system achieved a 92.2% success rate in identifying real submarines vs. decoys, a Command Control & Simulation report shows
