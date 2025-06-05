https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/eu-redirects-billions-of-euros-in-covid-funds-for-defense-spending-1122193699.html
EU Redirects Billions of Euros in COVID Funds for Defense Spending
Member states of the European Union have received permission from the European Commission to redirect 335 billion euros from the Resilience and Recovery Facility (RRF), established for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, to defense projects, Politico reported.
At the same time, EU countries reportedly have to meet a number of agreed targets until August 2026 to unlock the funding for defense projects.This move reportedly signals a significant shift in the EU's priorities since the pandemic.In 2021, the European Commission proposed that EU member states redirect resources from the fund to combat climate change, enhance digitalization and support other reforms, the newspaper reported.
2025
03:17 GMT 05.06.2025 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 05.06.2025)
At the same time, EU countries reportedly have to meet a number of agreed targets until August 2026 to unlock the funding for defense projects.
This move reportedly signals a significant shift in the EU's priorities since the pandemic.
In 2021, the European Commission proposed that EU member states redirect resources from the fund to combat climate change, enhance digitalization and support other reforms, the newspaper reported.