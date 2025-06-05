International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/eu-redirects-billions-of-euros-in-covid-funds-for-defense-spending-1122193699.html
EU Redirects Billions of Euros in COVID Funds for Defense Spending
EU Redirects Billions of Euros in COVID Funds for Defense Spending
Sputnik International
Member states of the European Union have received permission from the European Commission to redirect 335 billion euros from the Resilience and Recovery Facility (RRF), established for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, to defense projects, Politico reported.
2025-06-05T03:17+0000
2025-06-05T04:17+0000
world
european union (eu)
russia-nato showdown
military production
defense spending
covid-19
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121750077_0:0:3218:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_b382a22709c30e274cd97336de55910c.jpg
At the same time, EU countries reportedly have to meet a number of agreed targets until August 2026 to unlock the funding for defense projects.This move reportedly signals a significant shift in the EU's priorities since the pandemic.In 2021, the European Commission proposed that EU member states redirect resources from the fund to combat climate change, enhance digitalization and support other reforms, the newspaper reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/europes-tug-of-war-how-meddling-is-stalling-russia-ukraine-peace-talks-1122185953.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/06/1121750077_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00096371689b409f16e71bfb48ece3a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu military spending, europe militarization, eu economy, eu defense spending,
eu military spending, europe militarization, eu economy, eu defense spending,

EU Redirects Billions of Euros in COVID Funds for Defense Spending

03:17 GMT 05.06.2025 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 05.06.2025)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoWorkers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019.
Workers clean a panel with the EU logo during arrivals for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Friday, June 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
Member states of the European Union have received permission from the European Commission to redirect 335 billion euros from the Resilience and Recovery Facility (RRF), established for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, to defense projects, Politico reported.
At the same time, EU countries reportedly have to meet a number of agreed targets until August 2026 to unlock the funding for defense projects.
This move reportedly signals a significant shift in the EU's priorities since the pandemic.
Direct negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2025
Analysis
Europe’s Tug-of-War: How Meddling is Stalling Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
3 June, 17:55 GMT
In 2021, the European Commission proposed that EU member states redirect resources from the fund to combat climate change, enhance digitalization and support other reforms, the newspaper reported.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала