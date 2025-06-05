International
Five Explosive Devices Were Used in Terrorist Attack on Bridge in Kursk Region
Five homemade explosive devices were used to blow up a bridge on June 1 near the town of Zheleznogorsk in Russia's Kursk Region, where a freight train derailed, acting regional governor Alexander Khinshtein said.
Alexander Khinshtein reported that at night, on the 48th kilometer of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway in the Zheleznogorsk District, a bridge collapsed while a freight locomotive was moving. The condition of the injured train crew members after the incident was satisfactory, they were taken to a hospital. "Investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee have opened cases over three terrorist attacks that occurred early on June 1 in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. All of them were planned by the Ukrainian security services. Five (!) homemade explosive devices were used to blow up the bridge near Zheleznogorsk," Khinshtein wrote on Telegram. He called the blowing up of bridges in the Kursk and Bryansk regions barbaric crimes. Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin said on Wednesday all three terrorist attacks committed in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions had been organized by Ukrainian security services.
06:00 GMT 05.06.2025
A damaged truck is lifted after a passenger train No 86 from Klimov to Moscow derailed due to the collapse of the bridge span in Vygonichsky district of Bryansk region, Russia.
Five homemade explosive devices were used to blow up a bridge on June 1 near the town of Zheleznogorsk in Russia's Kursk Region, where a freight train derailed, acting regional governor Alexander Khinshtein said.
Alexander Khinshtein reported that at night, on the 48th kilometer of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway in the Zheleznogorsk District, a bridge collapsed while a freight locomotive was moving. The condition of the injured train crew members after the incident was satisfactory, they were taken to a hospital.
"Investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee have opened cases over three terrorist attacks that occurred early on June 1 in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. All of them were planned by the Ukrainian security services. Five (!) homemade explosive devices were used to blow up the bridge near Zheleznogorsk," Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.
He called the blowing up of bridges in the Kursk and Bryansk regions barbaric crimes.
Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin said on Wednesday all three terrorist attacks committed in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions had been organized by Ukrainian security services.
