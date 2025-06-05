https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/kremlin-confirms-putin-told-trump-that-russia-will-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-airfields-1122195665.html

Kremlin Confirms Putin Told Trump That Russia Will Retaliate to Ukraine's Attacks on Airfields

Kremlin Confirms Putin Told Trump That Russia Will Retaliate to Ukraine's Attacks on Airfields

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that Russia will respond to Kiev's attacks on its airfields, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2025-06-05T09:52+0000

2025-06-05T09:52+0000

2025-06-05T09:55+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

ukraine

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/03/1122183722_0:8:1229:699_1920x0_80_0_0_c5b2178e51f5b7a4765bfea04ddc7919.jpg

"Yes, indeed," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether Putin said in a conversation with Trump about Russia's response to the attacks on its airfields. The response to the Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields will be up to the military to decide on, Peskov added. Russia would prefer to hear strong condemnation of Ukraine's terrorist attacks at the international level, Kremlin spokesman said.Decisions on terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were impossible without the highest political level of Ukraine, the official said, adding that it was Kiev that gave the order to blow up the train in the Bryansk Region."This is nothing less than terrorism at the state level," Peskov said, adding that the fact that Kiev acquired all signs of terrorism will be taken into account by Russia in the future.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/ukraines-rail-and-bridge-attacks-literally-the-textbook-definition-of-terrorism-intel-analyst-1122191375.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin told us president donald trump that russia will respond to kiev's attacks on its airfields, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said on thursday.