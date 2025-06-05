https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/kremlin-confirms-putin-told-trump-that-russia-will-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-airfields-1122195665.html
Kremlin Confirms Putin Told Trump That Russia Will Retaliate to Ukraine's Attacks on Airfields
Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that Russia will respond to Kiev's attacks on its airfields, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Yes, indeed," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether Putin said in a conversation with Trump about Russia's response to the attacks on its airfields. The response to the Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields will be up to the military to decide on, Peskov added. Russia would prefer to hear strong condemnation of Ukraine's terrorist attacks at the international level, Kremlin spokesman said.Decisions on terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were impossible without the highest political level of Ukraine, the official said, adding that it was Kiev that gave the order to blow up the train in the Bryansk Region."This is nothing less than terrorism at the state level," Peskov said, adding that the fact that Kiev acquired all signs of terrorism will be taken into account by Russia in the future.
09:52 GMT 05.06.2025 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 05.06.2025)
"Yes, indeed," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether Putin said in a conversation with Trump about Russia's response to the attacks on its airfields.
The response to the Ukrainian attacks on Russian airfields will be up to the military to decide on, Peskov added.
"The military will decide how and when the response will be appropriate," Peskov said.
Russia would prefer to hear strong condemnation of Ukraine's terrorist attacks at the international level, Kremlin spokesman said.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones at airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. All the attacks on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. According to the ministry, the fires that occurred as a result of Ukraine's attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, and there were no casualties among the personnel.
"During a telephone conversation that took place yesterday, US President [Donald Trump] did say that he did not have any information about the preparation of this terrorist act by the Kiev regime. But, if we talk about the international assessment in general, of course, we would prefer to hear a strong condemnation of, at a minimum, this terrorist act," Peskov told reporters.
Decisions on terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were impossible without the highest political level of Ukraine, the official said, adding that it was Kiev that gave the order to blow up the train in the Bryansk Region.
"This is nothing less than terrorism at the state level," Peskov said, adding that the fact that Kiev acquired all signs of terrorism will be taken into account by Russia in the future.