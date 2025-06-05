International
Railway Track In Russia’s Voronezh Region Damaged As A Result Of An Explosion
Railway Track In Russia’s Voronezh Region Damaged As A Result Of An Explosion
Sputnik International
A railway track in the Voronezh Region of Russia was damaged as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the train passed, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia says that this morning, as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the passage of a train, a railway track in the Voronezh Region was damaged," the FSB said in a statement.As a result of the professional actions of the driver and the train crew, who noticed the destruction of the track and applied emergency braking, damage to the train was prevented, which helped to avoid human casualties, the statement read.All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, and the scene of the incident is being inspected, the FSB said, adding that based on the initial indications, there are all grounds for initiating a criminal case under the article "terrorism."
10:29 GMT 05.06.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev Russia's FSB special forces. File photo
 Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev
Subscribe
A railway track in the Voronezh Region of Russia was damaged as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the train passed, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia says that this morning, as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the passage of a train, a railway track in the Voronezh Region was damaged," the FSB said in a statement.
As a result of the professional actions of the driver and the train crew, who noticed the destruction of the track and applied emergency braking, damage to the train was prevented, which helped to avoid human casualties, the statement read.
All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, and the scene of the incident is being inspected, the FSB said, adding that based on the initial indications, there are all grounds for initiating a criminal case under the article "terrorism."
