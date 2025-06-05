https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/railway-track-in-russias-voronezh-region-damaged-as-a-result-of-an-explosion-1122195853.html
Railway Track In Russia’s Voronezh Region Damaged As A Result Of An Explosion
Railway Track In Russia’s Voronezh Region Damaged As A Result Of An Explosion
Sputnik International
A railway track in the Voronezh Region of Russia was damaged as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the train passed, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
2025-06-05T10:29+0000
2025-06-05T10:29+0000
2025-06-05T10:29+0000
russia
russia
voronezh region
russian federal security service (fsb)
federal security service
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia says that this morning, as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the passage of a train, a railway track in the Voronezh Region was damaged," the FSB said in a statement.As a result of the professional actions of the driver and the train crew, who noticed the destruction of the track and applied emergency braking, damage to the train was prevented, which helped to avoid human casualties, the statement read.All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, and the scene of the incident is being inspected, the FSB said, adding that based on the initial indications, there are all grounds for initiating a criminal case under the article "terrorism."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/kremlin-confirms-putin-told-trump-that-russia-will-respond-to-ukraines-attacks-on-airfields-1122195665.html
russia
voronezh region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77faa9e559408aafbb15620904f105e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
a railway track in the voronezh region of russia was damaged as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the train passed, russia's federal security service (fsb) said on thursday.
a railway track in the voronezh region of russia was damaged as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the train passed, russia's federal security service (fsb) said on thursday.
Railway Track In Russia’s Voronezh Region Damaged As A Result Of An Explosion
A railway track in the Voronezh Region of Russia was damaged as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the train passed, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia says that this morning, as a result of the detonation of an explosive device immediately before the passage of a train, a railway track in the Voronezh Region was damaged," the FSB said in a statement.
As a result of the professional actions of the driver and the train crew, who noticed the destruction of the track and applied emergency braking, damage to the train was prevented, which helped to avoid human casualties, the statement read.
All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, and the scene of the incident is being inspected, the FSB said, adding that based on the initial indications, there are all grounds for initiating a criminal case under the article "terrorism."