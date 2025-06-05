International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/ukraine-loses-up-to-500-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-forces-1122196028.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 500 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces
Ukraine Loses Up to 500 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2025-06-05T12:36+0000
2025-06-05T12:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120007452_0:33:3337:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_6836f86c0d0a1b48728deb34448d30c7.jpg
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 500 troops, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, eight pickup trucks and six field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.Russian air defenses shot down 154 Ukrainian drones, 60 of them outside the special military operation zone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/railway-track-in-russias-voronezh-region-damaged-as-a-result-of-an-explosion-1122195853.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120007452_321:0:3052:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27fd851e50112587fc75da51916968e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 500 ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on thursday.
russia's tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 500 ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the russian defense ministry said on thursday.

Ukraine Loses Up to 500 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces

12:36 GMT 05.06.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman of the Central military district air defense unit fire the ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun at an air target in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia
Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defense unit fire the ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun at an air target in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 500 troops, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, eight pickup trucks and six field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
Russian air defenses shot down 154 Ukrainian drones, 60 of them outside the special military operation zone.
Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
Russia
Railway Track In Russia’s Voronezh Region Damaged As A Result Of An Explosion
10:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала