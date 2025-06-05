https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/ukraine-loses-up-to-500-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-forces-1122196028.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 500 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Forces
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 500 troops, seven armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, eight pickup trucks and six field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.Russian air defenses shot down 154 Ukrainian drones, 60 of them outside the special military operation zone.
