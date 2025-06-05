https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/us-vetoes-unsc-draft-resolution-calling-for-gaza-ceasefire-1122194134.html
US Vetoes UNSC Draft Resolution Calling for Gaza Ceasefire
The United States has vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and calling for removing restrictions on aid deliveries to the enclave, Guyanese Ambassador to the United Nations and UN Security Council President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett said.
"The draft resolution has not been adopted owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," Rodrigues-Birkett said following the vote.According to the US Ambassador to the UN, the draft resolution would "undermine diplomatic efforts" to reach a ceasefire.The other 14 members voted in favor of the resolution introduced by 10 non-permanent members.
"The draft resolution has not been adopted owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," Rodrigues-Birkett said following the vote.
According to the US Ambassador to the UN, the draft resolution would "undermine diplomatic efforts" to reach a ceasefire.
The other 14 members voted in favor of the resolution introduced by 10 non-permanent members.