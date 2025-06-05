International
US Vetoes UNSC Draft Resolution Calling for Gaza Ceasefire
Sputnik International
The United States has vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and calling for removing restrictions on aid deliveries to the enclave, Guyanese Ambassador to the United Nations and UN Security Council President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett said.
"The draft resolution has not been adopted owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," Rodrigues-Birkett said following the vote.According to the US Ambassador to the UN, the draft resolution would "undermine diplomatic efforts" to reach a ceasefire.The other 14 members voted in favor of the resolution introduced by 10 non-permanent members.
US Vetoes UNSC Draft Resolution Calling for Gaza Ceasefire

The United States has vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and calling for removing restrictions on aid deliveries to the enclave, Guyanese Ambassador to the United Nations and UN Security Council President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett said.
"The draft resolution has not been adopted owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," Rodrigues-Birkett said following the vote.
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2025
World
US Shipped 90K Tons of Weapons to Israel since October 2023
28 May, 03:59 GMT
According to the US Ambassador to the UN, the draft resolution would "undermine diplomatic efforts" to reach a ceasefire.
The other 14 members voted in favor of the resolution introduced by 10 non-permanent members.
