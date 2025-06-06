International
The company producing immunobiological preparations for animals at the Pechatniki site of the Moscow Technopolis Special Economic Zone (SEZ) manufactured approximately 15 million doses of vaccines in Q1 2025, representing a 43.3% increase in production volume compared to the same period last year.
"In Q1 2025, the company produced and sold 12.5 million doses of vaccines for agricultural animals, as well as 2.5 million doses for pets. The total production volume increased by 43.3% compared to the same period last year. Pharmaceutical enterprises in the capital play an important role in meeting the needs of Russian medicine and veterinary science. Thanks to the support provided by the city under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the capital's pharmaceutical industry continues to develop actively," said Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industrial Policy Maxim Liksutov.The ready-made industrial infrastructure of the Moscow SEZ's Pechatniki site enabled the Vetbiochim company to design and build new production facilities in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. The GMP certificate from the Republic of Turkiye will help the company expand its export potential.
Company in Moscow Technopolis Special Economic Zone Increases Animal Vaccine Production by 43%

"In Q1 2025, the company produced and sold 12.5 million doses of vaccines for agricultural animals, as well as 2.5 million doses for pets. The total production volume increased by 43.3% compared to the same period last year. Pharmaceutical enterprises in the capital play an important role in meeting the needs of Russian medicine and veterinary science. Thanks to the support provided by the city under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the capital's pharmaceutical industry continues to develop actively," said Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industrial Policy Maxim Liksutov.
The ready-made industrial infrastructure of the Moscow SEZ's Pechatniki site enabled the Vetbiochim company to design and build new production facilities in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. The GMP certificate from the Republic of Turkiye will help the company expand its export potential.
"The enterprise launched production of immunobiological preparations for animals at the Pechatniki site in 2023. About 2 billion rubles [approx. $25 million] were invested in the project, which created more than 100 jobs," said Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

In April 2025, the company's team, under the editorship of Vetbiochim Board Chairman Professor Taras Aliper, Doctor of Biological Sciences, published a two-volume edition for practicing veterinarians dedicated to infectious pathology in pets. The publication summarizes thirty years of experience in developing and producing vaccines for cats and dogs.

The Moscow Technopolis Special Economic Zone is a territory with a special legal status that offers a preferential business regime for investors. The total area of the SEZ sites hosting high-tech enterprises exceeds 390 hectares.

