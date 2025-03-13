https://sputnikglobe.com/20250313/russian-scientists-find-a-way-to-predict-bulimia-and-anorexia---1121634526.html

Russian Scientists Find a Way to Predict Bulimia and Anorexia

Scientists from Saratov State Medical University (SSMU) have identified a connection between eating disorders (anorexia and bulimia) and the fat tissue hormone adiponectin.

According to them, this is of great importance for developing new methods of early diagnosis and treatment. The research results were presented in Saratov during the All-Russian Science Week, dedicated to Donor Day.Eating disorders (EDs) are a group of conditions associated with an unhealthy relationship with food, which can manifest as food refusal, overeating, or excessive dietary control. Today, they represent a serious problem, leading to severe consequences for both physical and psychological health.For timely treatment and prevention of dangerous complications, it is critically important to diagnose EDs at an early stage, said scientists from SSMU. To do this, it is necessary to identify biological markers in the human body associated with these disorders.SSMU researchers noted that one possible biological marker for eating disorders is adiponectin, which influences metabolism regulation, hunger, and satiety.To assess the significance of adiponectin in the development of EDs, SSMU scientists analyzed a large volume of clinical data from patients with various forms of eating disorders, as well as global incidence rates over the past five years. Using advanced Data Science technologies and artificial intelligence algorithms, they managed to identify previously unknown patterns.According to the study’s authors, the obtained results made it possible to determine an important diagnostic connection between EDs and adiponectin levels. Scientists found that the hormone level increases in the blood of patients suffering from anorexia nervosa or malnutrition, while lower levels were detected in cases of compulsive overeating.Moreover, a moderately elevated level of adiponectin may play a protective role in maintaining energy during fasting, while a significantly increased level may be beneficial for severe metabolic disorders characteristic of anorexia.At this stage, university specialists plan to continue studying the biochemical role of adiponectin. This will allow the development of effective methods for diagnosing EDs and creating new test systems for rapid determination of this hormone’s level in the blood. Furthermore, the research results may open new opportunities for developing effective treatment methods aimed at normalizing adiponectin levels and restoring healthy metabolism.

