Global South, East States Seek to Expand Cooperation With Russia

The countries of the Global South and East are seeking to expand cooperation with Russia, despite the pressure on them from the West, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The results of the conference once again proved that the countries of the Global South and East are seeking to expand cooperation with Russia, despite the pressure on them from the West. In this regard, the partners unanimously noted the importance of holding our conferences in the future," Venediktov said. The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues was held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council at the Russia National Center on May 27-29. It was attended by 126 delegations from 104 countries, headed by security council secretaries, assistants and advisers to heads of state on national security issues, ministers and heads of security services, as well as 13 secretaries general and top officials of international organizations.

