International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/global-south-east-states-seek-to-expand-cooperation-with-russia-1122199232.html
Global South, East States Seek to Expand Cooperation With Russia
Global South, East States Seek to Expand Cooperation With Russia
Sputnik International
The countries of the Global South and East are seeking to expand cooperation with Russia, despite the pressure on them from the West, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-06-06T06:01+0000
2025-06-06T06:01+0000
world
russia
east
russian security council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113848725_0:153:3098:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_531bd3aea5cc0e36e2c55a15221272b9.jpg
"The results of the conference once again proved that the countries of the Global South and East are seeking to expand cooperation with Russia, despite the pressure on them from the West. In this regard, the partners unanimously noted the importance of holding our conferences in the future," Venediktov said. The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues was held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council at the Russia National Center on May 27-29. It was attended by 126 delegations from 104 countries, headed by security council secretaries, assistants and advisers to heads of state on national security issues, ministers and heads of security services, as well as 13 secretaries general and top officials of international organizations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/nato-eu-prepare-west-for-direct-war-against-russia---shoigu-1121986798.html
russia
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113848725_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6eaeaf465419ba84a1adba0632fafce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the countries of the global south and east are seeking to expand cooperation with russia, despite the pressure on them from the west, deputy secretary of the russian security council alexander venediktov said in an interview with sputnik.
the countries of the global south and east are seeking to expand cooperation with russia, despite the pressure on them from the west, deputy secretary of the russian security council alexander venediktov said in an interview with sputnik.

Global South, East States Seek to Expand Cooperation With Russia

06:01 GMT 06.06.2025
© Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankBRICS Summit 2023
BRICS Summit 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2025
© Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The countries of the Global South and East are seeking to expand cooperation with Russia, despite the pressure on them from the West, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The results of the conference once again proved that the countries of the Global South and East are seeking to expand cooperation with Russia, despite the pressure on them from the West. In this regard, the partners unanimously noted the importance of holding our conferences in the future," Venediktov said.
The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues was held under the auspices of the Russian Security Council at the Russia National Center on May 27-29. It was attended by 126 delegations from 104 countries, headed by security council secretaries, assistants and advisers to heads of state on national security issues, ministers and heads of security services, as well as 13 secretaries general and top officials of international organizations.
Ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2025
World
NATO, EU Prepare West for Direct War Against Russia - Shoigu
6 May, 03:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала