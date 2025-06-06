https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/iccs-legitimacy-appears-increasingly-discredited---expert-1122201650.html
'ICC's Legitimacy Appears Increasingly Discredited' - Expert
The International Criminal Court (ICC) employs a kind of "double standard," where not all abuses carry equal weight for its members, Argentine international affairs expert Juan Venturino told Sputnik in an interview.
Recently, the US State Department announced that the Donald Trump administration had imposed sanctions on four ICC judges for "politicization and overreach" within the judicial body.Venturino also pointed out that while the ICC has already "grown weary" of harshly punishing Latin American and African countries, it avoids troubling other states that are politically closer to it.
"In the end, the court reflects an anachronistic power structure, as it is no longer recognized by Russia and the United States — the two leading global powers," the analyst noted.
Recently, the US State Department announced that the Donald Trump administration had imposed sanctions on four ICC judges for "politicization and overreach" within the judicial body.
"The ICC is accountable to no one and undergoes no audits, which ultimately fuels suspicions about its legitimacy — a legitimacy that appears increasingly discredited," the expert said.
