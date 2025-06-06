International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
In Response to Kiev's Terrorist Attacks Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military Facilities
In Response to Kiev's Terrorist Attacks Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military Facilities
In response to terrorist attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces, Russian army launched a massive overnight strike targeting Ukrainian military design bureaus, as well as facilities involved in the production and repair of weapons and military equipment, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
In response to terrorist attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces, Russian army launched a massive overnight strike targeting Ukrainian military design bureaus, as well as facilities involved in the production and repair of weapons and military equipment, Russia's Defense Ministry said.The aim of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged, the ministry added. On the night of June 1, a road bridge collapsed in the Vygonichsky District of the Bryansk region. Its debris fell onto passenger train No. 86 (Klimovsk–Moscow) passing underneath, causing the locomotive and several cars to derail. Seven people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. That same night, in the Kursk region, at the 48th kilometer of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway, a bridge collapsed while a freight locomotive was passing over it, injuring three members of the train crew.
In Response to Kiev's Terrorist Attacks Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military Facilities

06.06.2025
In early June, Ukraine carried out terrorist attacks in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions.
The aim of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged, the ministry added.
Russia
Russia
Putin Calls Tragedy in Bryansk Region Targeted Attack on Civilians, Terrorism
4 June
On the night of June 1, a road bridge collapsed in the Vygonichsky District of the Bryansk region. Its debris fell onto passenger train No. 86 (Klimovsk–Moscow) passing underneath, causing the locomotive and several cars to derail.
Seven people were killed, and more than 100 were injured.
That same night, in the Kursk region, at the 48th kilometer of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway, a bridge collapsed while a freight locomotive was passing over it, injuring three members of the train crew.
