Musk’s Father: Trump and Elon Feud Like ‘Two Gorillas’
Musk’s Father: Trump and Elon Feud Like ‘Two Gorillas’
Errol Musk has described the clash as “over the top”, and advised his “alpha” son to accept that Trump was the more dominant of the two and would “win this round”.
2025-06-06T16:15+0000
2025-06-06T16:15+0000
On Thursday, Musk and Trump engaged in a public spat over the US President's proposed sweeping federal spending cuts bill, which Musk called a "disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur urged to "kill the bill." Trump responded by saying he was disappointed with Musk, having "done so much for him." Musk then countered that Trump became president and Republicans gained control of both congressional chambers largely thanks to his support.
americas
Musk’s Father: Trump and Elon Feud Like ‘Two Gorillas’

16:15 GMT 06.06.2025
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Errol Musk has described the clash as “over the top”, and advised his “alpha” son to accept that Trump was the more dominant of the two and would “win this round”.
“In any successful group of animals, whether gorillas, elephants or human beings, the dominant males will always fight for dominance,” Musk said, forecasting a heated clash “would now fizzle out”.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2025
Americas
Republicans Fear Musk May Become Powerful Party Foe Amid Clash With Trump
09:35 GMT
On Thursday, Musk and Trump engaged in a public spat over the US President's proposed sweeping federal spending cuts bill, which Musk called a "disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur urged to "kill the bill." Trump responded by saying he was disappointed with Musk, having "done so much for him." Musk then countered that Trump became president and Republicans gained control of both congressional chambers largely thanks to his support.
