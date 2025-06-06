Musk’s Father: Trump and Elon Feud Like ‘Two Gorillas’

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/musks-father-trump-and-elon-feud-like-two-gorillas--1122202865.html
Errol Musk has described the clash as “over the top”, and advised his “alpha” son to accept that Trump was the more dominant of the two and would “win this round”.
On Thursday, Musk and Trump engaged in a public spat over the US President's proposed sweeping federal spending cuts bill, which Musk called a "disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur urged to "kill the bill." Trump responded by saying he was disappointed with Musk, having "done so much for him." Musk then countered that Trump became president and Republicans gained control of both congressional chambers largely thanks to his support.
“In any successful group of animals, whether gorillas, elephants or human beings, the dominant males will always fight for dominance,” Musk said, forecasting a heated clash “would now fizzle out”.
On Thursday, Musk and Trump engaged in a public spat over the US President's proposed sweeping federal spending cuts bill, which Musk called a "disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur urged to "kill the bill." Trump responded by saying he was disappointed with Musk, having "done so much for him." Musk then countered that Trump became president and Republicans gained control of both congressional chambers largely thanks to his support.