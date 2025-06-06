https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/republicans-fear-musk-may-become-powerful-party-foe-amid-clash-with-trump--1122200027.html

Republicans Fear Musk May Become Powerful Party Foe Amid Clash With Trump

US Republicans worry that the conflict between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk may turn the businessman into a formidable enemy for their party, NBC News reports.

Republican congressmen express concerns about their seats being jeopardized should Musk attempt to oust them during the 2026 midterm elections.The advisor added that the entrepreneur won't invest $100 million in Trump-aligned political committees as previously announced. According to the source, Musk is prepared to take extreme measures if necessary and channel these funds to Democrats instead.NBC notes that conversations with GOP legislators and activists reveal a clear trend: Republicans should fear conflicts with both Trump and Musk - a challenging balancing act given their ongoing public feud filled with insults and threats.On Thursday, Musk and Trump engaged in a public spat over the US President's proposed sweeping federal spending cuts bill, which Musk called a "disgusting abomination." The entrepreneur urged to "kill the bill." Trump responded by saying he was disappointed with Musk, having "done so much for him." Musk then countered that Trump became president and Republicans gained control of both congressional chambers largely thanks to his support.Following the confrontation with the President, shares of Musk's Tesla plummeted nearly 14% at Thursday's opening bell on Wall Street.

