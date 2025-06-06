https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/the-white-house-discussing-fallout-from-trump-musk-spat-1122198818.html
The White House Discussing Fallout From Trump-Musk Spat
03:41 GMT 06.06.2025 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 06.06.2025)
Aides to US President Donald Trump convened a series of meetings to address the controversy sparked by Elon Musk’s recent tweets amid his expanding spat with the president, Reuters reported, citing a source.
Musk earlier posted on X that Trump would have lost the 2024 presidential election without his support and that the Democrats would have controlled the House.
He later expressed support for the idea of impeaching him and replacing him with Vice President JD Vance.
Trump replied that Musk "just went CRAZY" after he left his role as the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency and added that terminating government contracts and subsidies received by companies belonging to the US billionaire would have been the "easiest way to save money" for the US budget.