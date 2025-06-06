https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/russian-air-defense-systems-down-174-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1122199095.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Down 174 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian air defense systems shot down and intercepted 174 Ukrainian drones last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russian air defense systems shot down and intercepted 174 Ukrainian drones last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"During the past night from 20:00 Moscow time [17:00 GMT] on June 5 to 04:20 Moscow time on June 6, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 174 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type over the territories of the Bryansk, Rostov, Saratov, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Tula, Belgorod, Tambov, Moscow regions and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the air defense systems destroyed three Ukrainian Neptune-MD guided missiles over the Black Sea, the statement read.
Air defense forces destroyed two Ukrainian drones in Russia's Tula Region at night, three people were injured, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said.
"This past night, air defense units of the Russian Defense Ministry destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles that attacked the Tula Region. As a result of the enemy attack, three people were injured," Milyayev wrote on Telegram.
He said those injured had been taken to a hospital.