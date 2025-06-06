https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/ukraines-drone-attack-on-russia-sparks-us-debate-on-abandoning-zelensky---reports-1122198932.html
Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russia Sparks US Debate on Abandoning Zelensky - Reports
Ukraine’s drone attack on Russian strategic airfields prompted discussions within the White House about the possibility of reassessing support for Ukraine, The Atlantic magazine reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones at airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. All of the attacks on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. According to the ministry, the fires that occurred as a result of Ukraine's attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, and there were no casualties among the personnel.The surprise Ukrainian attack has reignited President Donald Trump's longstanding dissatisfaction with Volodymyr Zelensky. Following the incident over the weekend, Trump has privately voiced his frustration that the strike could escalate the conflict, complicating his efforts to negotiate a resolution, the report said.Furthermore, the attack has even prompted Trump to rethink the possibility of a trilateral summit involving himself, Zelensky, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He now doubts that such a meeting will take place anytime soon, according to the report.Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian attack just before the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul was an escalatory move by Kiev.Bannon has communicated similar sentiments to senior advisers in the West Wing, according to the report.The Ukrainian attack on Russia also lacked support from Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, who voiced concerns that the strike, involving a component of Russia's nuclear triad, was inherently escalatory.
