International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/slovak-parliaments-decision-on-russia-could-have-far-reaching-consequences-1122199477.html
Slovak Parliament's Decision on Russia Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences
Slovak Parliament's Decision on Russia Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences
Sputnik International
The decision of the Slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of Russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.
2025-06-06T06:04+0000
2025-06-06T06:04+0000
analysis
konstantin kosachev
russian federation council
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106303/45/1063034599_0:96:1920:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_ac4ce49777009e73c85a127b2bc3b906.jpg
The Slovak parliament members supported a resolution proposed by the SNS (Slovak National Party), which rejects the sanctions policy against Russia and says members of the Slovak government should not support the introduction of new restrictions against Russia. He said that in accordance with the document, the government will be obliged to follow the decision, including when voting in European Union organizations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/western-powers-desire-to-profit-from-banning-russian-energy-sows-chaos-in-europe--slovak-mp-1121428345.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106303/45/1063034599_113:0:1808:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_91182fbd064317167911a8b961cf8cdf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the decision of the slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, russian federation council deputy speaker konstantin kosachev said.
the decision of the slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, russian federation council deputy speaker konstantin kosachev said.

Slovak Parliament's Decision on Russia Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences

06:04 GMT 06.06.2025
CC0 / / Slovakia flag
Slovakia flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
The decision of the Slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of Russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.
The Slovak parliament members supported a resolution proposed by the SNS (Slovak National Party), which rejects the sanctions policy against Russia and says members of the Slovak government should not support the introduction of new restrictions against Russia.
"A very important decision, since it was adopted by parliament in a state with a parliamentary form of government and by a solid majority of lawmakers... This is, of course, a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences," Kosachev told Sputnik.
He said that in accordance with the document, the government will be obliged to follow the decision, including when voting in European Union organizations.
Macron willing to buy Russian oil and gas to resell to Eastern Europe at markup price – Slovak MP - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2025
Analysis
Western Powers' Desire to Profit From Banning Russian Energy Sows Chaos in Europe – Slovak MP
14 January, 16:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала