Slovak Parliament's Decision on Russia Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences

The decision of the Slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of Russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

The Slovak parliament members supported a resolution proposed by the SNS (Slovak National Party), which rejects the sanctions policy against Russia and says members of the Slovak government should not support the introduction of new restrictions against Russia. He said that in accordance with the document, the government will be obliged to follow the decision, including when voting in European Union organizations.

