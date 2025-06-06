https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/slovak-parliaments-decision-on-russia-could-have-far-reaching-consequences-1122199477.html
Slovak Parliament's Decision on Russia Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences
Slovak Parliament's Decision on Russia Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences
Sputnik International
The decision of the Slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of Russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.
2025-06-06T06:04+0000
2025-06-06T06:04+0000
2025-06-06T06:04+0000
analysis
konstantin kosachev
russian federation council
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106303/45/1063034599_0:96:1920:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_ac4ce49777009e73c85a127b2bc3b906.jpg
The Slovak parliament members supported a resolution proposed by the SNS (Slovak National Party), which rejects the sanctions policy against Russia and says members of the Slovak government should not support the introduction of new restrictions against Russia. He said that in accordance with the document, the government will be obliged to follow the decision, including when voting in European Union organizations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/western-powers-desire-to-profit-from-banning-russian-energy-sows-chaos-in-europe--slovak-mp-1121428345.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106303/45/1063034599_113:0:1808:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_91182fbd064317167911a8b961cf8cdf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the decision of the slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, russian federation council deputy speaker konstantin kosachev said.
the decision of the slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, russian federation council deputy speaker konstantin kosachev said.
Slovak Parliament's Decision on Russia Could Have Far-Reaching Consequences
The decision of the Slovak parliament, which spoke against the continuation of Russia sanctions, sets a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.
The Slovak parliament members supported a resolution proposed by the SNS (Slovak National Party), which rejects the sanctions policy against Russia and says members of the Slovak government should not support the introduction of new restrictions against Russia.
"A very important decision, since it was adopted by parliament in a state with a parliamentary form of government and by a solid majority of lawmakers... This is, of course, a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences," Kosachev told Sputnik.
He said that in accordance with the document, the government will be obliged to follow the decision, including when voting in European Union organizations.