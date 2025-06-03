https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/cant-stand-it-anymore-musk-slams-trumps-big-beautiful-bill-days-after-quitting-administration-1122186493.html
'Can't Stand It Anymore': Musk Slams Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill Days After Quitting Administration
WASHINGTON, June 3 (Sputnik) – US billionaire and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk unloaded on the Republican-sponsored and Trump-promoted "Big, Beautiful Bill" on Tuesday, calling it a "disgusting abomination."
During a press briefing later in the day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Musk's comments by stating that Trump is aware of the entrepreneur's perspective on the bill, but has no intention of altering his own stance and will continue to support it. Last week, Musk and Trump participated in an indirect exchange regarding the bill, which is intended to serve as the foundation for the administration's domestic spending plans. In an interview with CBS, Musk criticized the bill for increasing the budget deficit instead of reducing federal spending as intended.In response, Trump told reporters that while he dislikes certain aspects of the bill, he still considers it "beautiful" because it offers substantial tax cuts for low- and middle-income American families.Musk departed the administration last Friday, having served as the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since January.The 'Big, Beautiful' bill, passed by the House on May 22, aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts while also making additional changes to US tax policy and spending, including a temporary elimination of federal tax on tips by creating a special deduction till 2028. Musk's DOGE had been tasked with rooting out government waste, finding up to $160 billion in its first three months of work, and looking to bring down the budget deficit, and in the long term, shrinking the US's gargantuan $36.9 trillion national debt.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US billionaire and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk unloaded on the Republican-sponsored and Trump-promoted "Big, Beautiful Bill" on Tuesday, calling it a "disgusting abomination."
"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote in an X post.
During a press briefing later in the day, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Musk's comments by stating that Trump is aware of the entrepreneur's perspective on the bill, but has no intention of altering his own stance and will continue to support it.
Last week, Musk and Trump participated in an indirect exchange regarding the bill, which is intended to serve as the foundation for the administration's domestic spending plans.
In an interview with CBS, Musk criticized the bill for increasing the budget deficit instead of reducing federal spending as intended.
In response, Trump told reporters that while he dislikes certain aspects of the bill, he still considers it "beautiful" because it offers substantial tax cuts for low- and middle-income American families.
Musk departed the administration last Friday, having served as the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since January.
The 'Big, Beautiful' bill, passed by the House on May 22, aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts while also making additional changes to US tax policy and spending, including a temporary elimination of federal tax on tips by creating a special deduction till 2028.
According to estimates by the Tax Foundation, the bill will increase the 10-year budget deficit by $2.6 trillion from 2025 through 2034.
Musk's DOGE had been tasked with rooting out government waste, finding up to $160 billion in its first three months of work, and looking to bring down the budget deficit, and in the long term, shrinking the US's gargantuan $36.9 trillion national debt.