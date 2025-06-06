https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/trumps-pricey-gift-just-got-pricier-upgrading-qatari-boeing-will-cost-top-dollar--1122200448.html
Trump’s Pricey Gift Just Got Pricier: Upgrading Qatari Boeing Will Cost Top Dollar
Trump’s Pricey Gift Just Got Pricier: Upgrading Qatari Boeing Will Cost Top Dollar
Sputnik International
Controversies continue to surround Qatar’s generous gift to US President Donald Trump, as the upgrade of the Qatari Boeing is now revealed to come with a hefty cost.
2025-06-06T09:52+0000
2025-06-06T09:52+0000
2025-06-06T09:52+0000
americas
us
donald trump
military & intelligence
qatar
air force
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121475004_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_00203078acd1dbc679108a62f4d261f2.jpg
Retrofitting a Qatari luxury Boeing 747 jetliner to serve as Donald Trump's Air Force One will cost around $400 million, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told US lawmakers. What’s driving the hefty price tag? Experts say the aircraft will need extensive security upgrades, including advanced communication systems to block eavesdropping and sophisticated defenses to detect and counter incoming missile threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/trump-envoy-calls-qatars-jumbo-jet-gift-a-perfectly-legal-transaction-1122080275.html
americas
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121475004_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8548fad3dd34b57dc9f4165f31b37cb6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
qatar, boeing 747, donald trump, gift to trump, qatar's gift to donald trump, air force one, controversy over qatar's gift to trump
qatar, boeing 747, donald trump, gift to trump, qatar's gift to donald trump, air force one, controversy over qatar's gift to trump
Trump’s Pricey Gift Just Got Pricier: Upgrading Qatari Boeing Will Cost Top Dollar
Controversies continue to surround Qatar’s generous gift to US President Donald Trump, as the upgrade of the Qatari Boeing is now revealed to come with a hefty cost.
Retrofitting a Qatari luxury Boeing
747 jetliner to serve as Donald Trump's Air Force One will cost around $400 million, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told US lawmakers.
What’s driving the hefty price tag?
Experts say the aircraft will need extensive security upgrades, including advanced communication systems to block eavesdropping and sophisticated defenses to detect and counter incoming missile threats.