Trump’s Pricey Gift Just Got Pricier: Upgrading Qatari Boeing Will Cost Top Dollar

Controversies continue to surround Qatar’s generous gift to US President Donald Trump, as the upgrade of the Qatari Boeing is now revealed to come with a hefty cost.

Retrofitting a Qatari luxury Boeing 747 jetliner to serve as Donald Trump's Air Force One will cost around $400 million, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told US lawmakers. What’s driving the hefty price tag? Experts say the aircraft will need extensive security upgrades, including advanced communication systems to block eavesdropping and sophisticated defenses to detect and counter incoming missile threats.

