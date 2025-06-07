https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/canada-u-turn-india-should-be-at-the-g7-table-1122203583.html

Canada U-Turn: India "Should Be" at the G7 Table

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to attend the upcoming G7 leaders' summit that will take place in the Canadian province of Alberta later in the month.

"Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The two leaders discussed the longstanding relationship between Canada and India, including deep people-to-people ties and significant commercial links. Importantly, there was agreement to continued law enforcement dialogue and discussions addressing security concerns. Prime Minister Carney extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend Canada's 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta," the office said in a statement.The G7 meeting will take place from June 15 to 17. Modi has agreed to participate.Prime Minister Carney had to defend inviting Narendra Modi amid India-Canada dispute.In 2023, Canada accused Modi's government of murdering a leader of the Khalistan separatist movement that Canada and the US shelter on their territories.

