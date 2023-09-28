https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/us-canada-seek-to-destabilize-india-through-khalistan-separatist-movement-1113771194.html

US, Canada Seek to ‘Destabilize’ India Through Khalistan Separatist Movement

US, Canada Seek to ‘Destabilize’ India Through Khalistan Separatist Movement

The Biden administration is fueling the ongoing Indian-Canada diplomatic crisis as part of longstanding effort to undermine New Delhi’s internal stability, Indian geopolitical analyst Abhijit Chavda told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

2023-09-28T16:08+0000

2023-09-28T16:08+0000

2023-09-28T16:27+0000

us

analysis

americans

joe biden

canada

china

new delhi

nazis

nato

pierre trudeau

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101651979_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_51caf4184a6d8d4ce3d19a6c3e45ea7d.jpg

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week accused the Indian government of having a hand in the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), banned in India, but provided zero evidence to back up his claim. New Delhi resolutely denied the allegations, condemning Canada for becoming a home to the members of the Khalistan movement, designated as terrorists in India.Abhijit Chavda believes that Canada knowingly provides shelter to the Khalistan separatists who are running a secessionist campaign against India from abroad and motivating Punjab Sikhs to join militant ranks. Why would Ottawa do this?Why Did US and Canada Aid Khalistan Separatist Movement?The Khalistan movement declared Punjab, an Indian state bordering Pakistan, a "Sikh homeland," in 1930, and has since then waged an insurgent movement against Delhi. In the 1970s and 1980s, armed Khalistan insurgents received weapons and training from Pakistan, akin to Afghanistan’s Mujahedeen, and enjoyed Western backing. The secessionist movement was used by the US and its NATO allies to balkanize India, which was at the time a Soviet Union ally, according to Chavda.In the 1980s, when the Indian government started cracking down on Khalistan, many of its members found refuge mostly in five Anglophone countries – the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, Sputnik's interlocutor explained.Canada Turns Blind Eye to Criminal History of Khalistan and Nazis AlikeIn 1985, the Khalistan militants blew up an Air India Boeing 747 flying from Canada to India; all 329 people on board were killed and many of them were Canadian citizens, Chavda underscored. "But Canada still did not learn its lesson and it's continued supporting these people," he said.Canada appeared to welcome extremists of all stripes as long as they were hostile to the USSR and its allies during the Cold War era. Thus, Canadian military and intelligence agencies also brought thousands of former Nazis into their country. These people were actively encouraged by the Canadian government and given an opportunity to form a powerful ethnic lobby, both in business and politics.Per Chavda, it seems like this Cold War-era policy never ended, given that Nijjar and many other Khalistani extremists have found a safe haven in Canada, and that a former Waffen SS soldier has recently been given a standing ovation from the entire Canadian legislature.Despite Wooing New Delhi, Biden Admin Fears India's Superpower PotentialOne shouldn't be deluded by a pro-Indian shift adopted by the Biden administration, Chavda noted. During the Cold War, then-President Richard Nixon wooed China to pit it against the USSR and India. Now that China is seen as a geopolitical challenge by Washington, the US foreign policy establishment is trying to use India as a tool against China and Russia. But that is not all, as Washington wants to undermine India as well in this great power game, per the Indian analyst."So in the long run, India is a problem for the US. But right now they need India against China. So they have a kind of a balancing strategy. On the one hand, they will support India when it comes to their interests against China, but they will also oppose India in a variety of ways. They will create problems for India. There are problems in India's Far East, the Northeast, Manipur and all that. They supported the Kashmir terrorism insurgency for a very long time. They supported Pakistan against India. The Khalistan movement is there," Chavda continued.There is more to the case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar than meets the eye, the Indian geopolitical analyst stressed. According to him, both Canadian and American intelligence services were well aware that Nijjar was an insurgent leader.According to the US mainstream press, the American intelligence services provided their Canadian counterparts with information that helped Canada "conclude" that India "had been involved". For their part Canadian secret services are said to intercept "smoking gun" communications between Indian diplomats in Canada indicating "involvement in the plot", per officials quoted by the US media. A top US diplomat in Canada confirmed there was "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners" concerning the matter.However, the timing of the accusations raises further questions. Nijjar was murdered in June and now, after India voted for the expansion of BRICS, de-dollarization and new financial mechanisms alongside Russia, China, Brazil, and South Africa, the Canadian government voiced groundless claims of New Delhi participating in the killing of the Sikh separatist.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/india-canada-hit-pause-on-trade-talks-expel-diplomats-amid-khalistan-spat-1113487152.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/how-us-could-turn-india-middle-east-europe-economic-corridor-into-destabilizing-tool-1113290474.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220922/india-slams-canada-for-allowing-khalistan-referendum-by-sikh-extremists-1101088913.html

canada

china

new delhi

southeast asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

india, canada, justin trudeau, narendra modi, khalistan separatist movement, khalistan movemet, cold war, ussr, indira gandhi, pierre trudeau, nazi militants, canada is safe haven for nazi militants, canada safe haven khalistan separatism, india-canada tensions, us, biden's indo-pacific strategy, brics, balkanization of india, us spied on indian diplomats, five eyes intelligence, hardeep singh nijjar, killing of hardeep singh nijjar, killing of khalistan terrorist in canada, killing of sikh leader in canada