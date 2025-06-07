https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/crushing-hit-to-ukraines-economy-eu-pulls-the-plug-on-ukraines-trade-perks-1122203876.html

Crushing Hit To Ukraine’s Economy: EU Pulls the Plug On Ukraine’s Trade Perks

Crushing Hit To Ukraine’s Economy: EU Pulls the Plug On Ukraine’s Trade Perks

Sputnik International

The 2014 Association Agreement rules are back in play, and the EU is allowing Ukraine’s special trade access to expire, delivering a significant blow to the Ukrainian economy, according to German media reports.

2025-06-07T06:17+0000

2025-06-07T06:17+0000

2025-06-07T06:17+0000

economy

business

europe

ukraine

poland

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2da04ffe736b3bc6b881127e3c3d02e.jpg

Ukrainian farmers now face severe restrictions, with limited duty-free access to the EU market. Corn quotas, once set at 14 million tons, have been drastically reduced to a mere 650,000 tons. Additionally, meat, sugar, eggs, and sunflower oil — once key export products — are now subject to quotas and tariffs.These agricultural goods represented 60% of Ukraine's total exports, the majority of which went to the EU. As a result, billions of dollars in foreign currency are now out of reach, severely affecting Ukraine’s economic stability.In 2022, the EU granted Ukraine near-total market access, a move that caused anger among Eastern and Central European member states. While countries like Poland expressed support, Ukraine is now facing a harsh reality: EU solidarity has its limits, and the economic repercussions of these new trade restrictions could prove devastating for Ukraine’s struggling agricultural sector.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/moscow-warns-ukraines-economic-integration-into-pan-european-market-will-backfire-on-eu-1121878237.html

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the 2014 association agreement rules are back in play, and the eu is allowing ukraine’s special trade access to expire, delivering a significant blow to the ukrainian economy, according to german media reports.