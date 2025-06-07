https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/crushing-hit-to-ukraines-economy-eu-pulls-the-plug-on-ukraines-trade-perks-1122203876.html
Crushing Hit To Ukraine’s Economy: EU Pulls the Plug On Ukraine’s Trade Perks
The 2014 Association Agreement rules are back in play, and the EU is allowing Ukraine’s special trade access to expire, delivering a significant blow to the Ukrainian economy, according to German media reports.
Ukrainian farmers now face severe restrictions, with limited duty-free access to the EU market. Corn quotas, once set at 14 million tons, have been drastically reduced to a mere 650,000 tons. Additionally, meat, sugar, eggs, and sunflower oil — once key export products — are now subject to quotas and tariffs.These agricultural goods represented 60% of Ukraine's total exports, the majority of which went to the EU. As a result, billions of dollars in foreign currency are now out of reach, severely affecting Ukraine’s economic stability.In 2022, the EU granted Ukraine near-total market access, a move that caused anger among Eastern and Central European member states. While countries like Poland expressed support, Ukraine is now facing a harsh reality: EU solidarity has its limits, and the economic repercussions of these new trade restrictions could prove devastating for Ukraine’s struggling agricultural sector.
