Dead Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers Left 'In Limbo' Because of Zelensky's Greed
Ukraine’s refusal to keep its part of an agreed exchange with Russia and accept the bodies of slain Ukrainian soldiers stems from Kiev’s reluctance to pay sizeable compensation to the families of these dead soldiers, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.
“That's not in the Ukraine budget. To avoid having to pay this very large sum of money out, it's much better not to accept the bodies, not to accept that these Ukrainian soldiers are dead, leave everything in limbo,” he elaborates.What Ukraine Really Wants to NegotiateThe Ukrainian leadership, Szamuely argues, is not interested negotiating a “reasonable outcome” to this conflict and instead seeks only a ceasefire that would allow Ukraine, with the help of its NATO backers, to rearm and replenish its battered forces and resume hostilities when it would be convenient.
