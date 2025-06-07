International
Dead Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers Left 'In Limbo' Because of Zelensky's Greed
Ukraine’s refusal to keep its part of an agreed exchange with Russia and accept the bodies of slain Ukrainian soldiers stems from Kiev’s reluctance to pay sizeable compensation to the families of these dead soldiers, Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik.
“That's not in the Ukraine budget. To avoid having to pay this very large sum of money out, it's much better not to accept the bodies, not to accept that these Ukrainian soldiers are dead, leave everything in limbo,” he elaborates.What Ukraine Really Wants to NegotiateThe Ukrainian leadership, Szamuely argues, is not interested negotiating a “reasonable outcome” to this conflict and instead seeks only a ceasefire that would allow Ukraine, with the help of its NATO backers, to rearm and replenish its battered forces and resume hostilities when it would be convenient.
15:11 GMT 07.06.2025
A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District stands next to bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine in the town of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia
What Ukraine Really Wants to Negotiate

The Ukrainian leadership, Szamuely argues, is not interested negotiating a “reasonable outcome” to this conflict and instead seeks only a ceasefire that would allow Ukraine, with the help of its NATO backers, to rearm and replenish its battered forces and resume hostilities when it would be convenient.
Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin on POWs, bodies exchange with Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Informed Ukraine in Advance of Proposal to Hand Over Bodies of Fallen Soldiers
14:49 GMT
Заголовок открываемого материала