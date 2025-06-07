https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/russia-expects-ukraine-to-resume-repatriation-of-dead-soldiers-1122208144.html

Russia Informed Ukraine in Advance of Proposal to Hand Over Bodies of Fallen Soldiers

Russia proposed handing over the bodies of deceased soldiers to Ukraine in advance and was prepared to do so as early as this week, but Kiev has yet to agree to the transfer or resume prisoner exchanges, said Alexander Fomin, Russia’s deputy defense minister.

Russia hopes that Ukraine will soon be able to make the necessary decisions to resume the prisoner exchange and the handover of Ukrainian soldiers' bodies Kiev's consent for humanitarian operations to hand over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and to exchange prisoners has not yet been received.

