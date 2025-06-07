https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/russia-expects-ukraine-to-resume-repatriation-of-dead-soldiers-1122208144.html
Russia Informed Ukraine in Advance of Proposal to Hand Over Bodies of Fallen Soldiers
Russia Informed Ukraine in Advance of Proposal to Hand Over Bodies of Fallen Soldiers
Sputnik International
Russia proposed handing over the bodies of deceased soldiers to Ukraine in advance and was prepared to do so as early as this week, but Kiev has yet to agree to the transfer or resume prisoner exchanges, said Alexander Fomin, Russia’s deputy defense minister.
2025-06-07T14:49+0000
2025-06-07T14:49+0000
2025-06-07T15:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122208290_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_159e20da27b70c92e1a6aa044f4755a9.jpg
Russia hopes that Ukraine will soon be able to make the necessary decisions to resume the prisoner exchange and the handover of Ukrainian soldiers' bodies Kiev's consent for humanitarian operations to hand over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and to exchange prisoners has not yet been received.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/russia-begins-transfer-of-over-6000-dead-bodies-to-ukraine-and-exchange-wounded-and-pows---medinsky-1122205527.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122208290_165:0:1605:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d66ec5a9abb7f179d0223109a491df5f.jpg
Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin on POWs, bodies exchange with Ukraine
Sputnik International
Deputy Minister of Defense Alexander Fomin on POWs, bodies exchange with Ukraine
2025-06-07T14:49+0000
true
PT2M11S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, ukraine pow exchange
ukrainian crisis, ukraine hostilities, ukraine conflict, ukraine pow exchange
Russia Informed Ukraine in Advance of Proposal to Hand Over Bodies of Fallen Soldiers
14:49 GMT 07.06.2025 (Updated: 15:01 GMT 07.06.2025)
Russia proposed handing over the bodies of deceased soldiers to Ukraine in advance and was prepared to do so as early as this week, but Kiev has yet to agree to the transfer or resume prisoner exchanges, said Alexander Fomin, Russia’s deputy defense minister.
Russia hopes that Ukraine will soon be able to make the necessary decisions to resume the prisoner exchange and the handover of Ukrainian soldiers' bodies Kiev's consent for humanitarian operations to hand over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and to exchange prisoners has not yet been received.