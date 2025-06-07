https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/iran-russia-team-up-for-satellite-power-1122203998.html

Iran, Russia Team Up For Satellite Power

Sputnik International

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russian state space corporation Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov discussed joint production of satellites at a meeting on Friday, the Islamic Republic's embassy said.

"At the meeting, the sides exchanged views and discussed the following aspects of space cooperation between Russia and Iran: development of advanced technologies, joint design and creation of satellites, joint construction of infrastructure, conducting training courses and knowledge sharing, combating Western sanctions, supporting joint initiatives in the field of maintaining international peace and stability," the embassy said. In early November, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched the Fregat upper stage with 53 small spacecraft into orbit from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, including the Iranian Kowsar remote sensing satellites and the Hodhod telecommunications satellite by private Iranian company Space Omid.

