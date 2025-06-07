International
JUST IN: Russia Begins Transfer of Over 6,000 Dead Bodies to Ukraine and Exchange Wounded and POWs - Medinsky
Iran, Russia Team Up For Satellite Power
Iran, Russia Team Up For Satellite Power
"At the meeting, the sides exchanged views and discussed the following aspects of space cooperation between Russia and Iran: development of advanced technologies, joint design and creation of satellites, joint construction of infrastructure, conducting training courses and knowledge sharing, combating Western sanctions, supporting joint initiatives in the field of maintaining international peace and stability," the embassy said. In early November, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched the Fregat upper stage with 53 small spacecraft into orbit from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, including the Iranian Kowsar remote sensing satellites and the Hodhod telecommunications satellite by private Iranian company Space Omid.
Iran, Russia Team Up For Satellite Power

06:19 GMT 07.06.2025
Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russian state space corporation Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov discussed joint production of satellites at a meeting on Friday, the Islamic Republic's embassy said.
"At the meeting, the sides exchanged views and discussed the following aspects of space cooperation between Russia and Iran: development of advanced technologies, joint design and creation of satellites, joint construction of infrastructure, conducting training courses and knowledge sharing, combating Western sanctions, supporting joint initiatives in the field of maintaining international peace and stability," the embassy said.
In early November, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket launched the Fregat upper stage with 53 small spacecraft into orbit from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, including the Iranian Kowsar remote sensing satellites and the Hodhod telecommunications satellite by private Iranian company Space Omid.
