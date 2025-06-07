International
Russia Begins Transfer of Over 6,000 Dead Bodies to Ukraine and Exchange Wounded and POWs - Medinsky
Israeli Strikes on Gaza Leave Over 20 People Killed Since Morning
Over 20 people were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes conducted on Saturday morning, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing sources at the hospitals in Gaza.
Since Saturday morning, at least 22 people have been killed in various areas of Gaza, the report read. The broadcaster specified that 12 civilians were killed and other 40 were injured as a result of the Israeli strikes on the tents of the displaced people near the town of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave. Another seven people were killed as a result of the Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City, where refugees were housed, it added. The sources also told the broadcaster that another six people were killed after the Israeli soldiers opened fire on the people who gathered near the center of distribution of humanitarian aid in the city of Rafah in the south of Gaza. On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Palestinian movement Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. The Health Ministry of Gaza said that since March 18 as a result of Israeli attacks over 4,400 people have been killed and over 13,400 have been wounded.
09:45 GMT 07.06.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 20 people were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes conducted on Saturday morning, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing sources at the hospitals in Gaza.
Since Saturday morning, at least 22 people have been killed in various areas of Gaza, the report read. The broadcaster specified that 12 civilians were killed and other 40 were injured as a result of the Israeli strikes on the tents of the displaced people near the town of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave. Another seven people were killed as a result of the Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City, where refugees were housed, it added.
The sources also told the broadcaster that another six people were killed after the Israeli soldiers opened fire on the people who gathered near the center of distribution of humanitarian aid in the city of Rafah in the south of Gaza.
On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Palestinian movement Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. The Health Ministry of Gaza said that since March 18 as a result of Israeli attacks over 4,400 people have been killed and over 13,400 have been wounded.
