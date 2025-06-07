International
Palantir’s Secret War: Inside the Plot to Cripple WikiLeaks
Palantir’s Secret War: Inside the Plot to Cripple WikiLeaks
In 2011, Palantir and HBGary Federal drafted an attack plan targeting WikiLeaks on behalf of Bank of America, according to a post by the Julian Assange-founded organization on X.
Palantir spied on WikiLeaks' servers, staff, and allies — tracking server migrations across the US and Europe. They advocated a rapid assault on WikiLeaks, touting their expertise in cybersecurity, insider threats, targeting analysis, and social media manipulation. Proposed tactics included:
13:17 GMT 07.06.2025
Ekaterina Blinova
In 2011, Palantir and HBGary Federal drafted an attack plan targeting WikiLeaks on behalf of Bank of America, according to a post by the Julian Assange-founded organization on X.
Palantir spied on WikiLeaks' servers, staff, and allies — tracking server migrations across the US and Europe.
They advocated a rapid assault on WikiLeaks, touting their expertise in cybersecurity, insider threats, targeting analysis, and social media manipulation.
Proposed tactics included:
Fuel infighting: sow discord among WikiLeaks supporters.
Spread disinformation: submit fake documents to WikiLeaks, then publicly expose the error.
Undermine infrastructure confidence: plant stories questioning system security.
Launch cyberattacks: unmask sources and document submitters.
Discredit WikiLeaks: launch campaigns to paint the platform as "radical and reckless" to erode public trust.
Discredit employees: social media profiling.
Isolate WikiLeaks by cutting ties with prominent journalists: "Without the support of people like Glenn [Greenwald], WikiLeaks would fold."
Pressure WikiLeaks backers among established journalists: because if pushed, they would choose professional preservation over the WikiLeaks cause.
