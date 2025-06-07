International
Return of 6,000 Soldiers' Bodies Will Cost Ukraine Extra $2.1Bln
Return of 6,000 Soldiers' Bodies Will Cost Ukraine Extra $2.1Bln
The return of 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers will cost the Ukrainian budget an additional $2.175 billion, RT military correspondent Igor Zhdanov said.
He explained the possible reasons behind the breakdown of the agreements on the exchange of fallen soldiers' bodies: ▪️ The family of each deceased soldier is entitled to state compensation of 15 million hryvnias (over $362,000) Since the start of the special military operation, Kiev has been avoiding these payouts. ▪️ A simple lack of space in morgues, which are overloaded ▪️ Ukraine’s approach of "ignoring the evacuation of the dead" has backfired, and Kiev may simply not have the bodies of Russian soldiers: “If they abandoned their own dead in the woods, what can be said about the bodies of the enemy?” “Everything that’s happening suggests Kiev is unable to resolve these issues quickly (no surprise) and is desperately stalling for time like an unprepared student at an exam,” Zhdanov concludes.
russia-ukraine pows swap, return of dead ukrainian and russian bodies, russia-ukraine humanitarian exchange
russia-ukraine pows swap, return of dead ukrainian and russian bodies, russia-ukraine humanitarian exchange

Return of 6,000 Soldiers' Bodies Will Cost Ukraine Extra $2.1Bln

The return of 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers will cost the Ukrainian budget an additional $2.175 billion, RT military correspondent Igor Zhdanov said.
He explained the possible reasons behind the breakdown of the agreements on the exchange of fallen soldiers' bodies:
▪️ The family of each deceased soldier is entitled to state compensation of 15 million hryvnias (over $362,000)
Since the start of the special military operation, Kiev has been avoiding these payouts.
▪️ A simple lack of space in morgues, which are overloaded
▪️ Ukraine’s approach of "ignoring the evacuation of the dead" has backfired, and Kiev may simply not have the bodies of Russian soldiers: “If they abandoned their own dead in the woods, what can be said about the bodies of the enemy?”
“Everything that’s happening suggests Kiev is unable to resolve these issues quickly (no surprise) and is desperately stalling for time like an unprepared student at an exam,” Zhdanov concludes.
