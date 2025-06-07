International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-committing-genocide-against-own-people---russian-fm-spokeswoman-1122207737.html
Ukraine Committing Genocide Against Own People - Russian FM Spokeswoman
Ukraine Committing Genocide Against Own People - Russian FM Spokeswoman
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maris Zakharova accused Kiev on Saturday of committing genocide against its own people by refusing to accept the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers already brought by the Russian military to the designated exchange site.
2025-06-07T14:12+0000
2025-06-07T14:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
maria zakharova
ukraine
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122207814_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3205bc27edabda57df0ba43ea286ef7.jpg
The spokeswoman commented on the situation with the exchange of prisoners of war and transfer of the bodies of Ukrainian servicepeople agreed during the second round of the Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul, as the Ukrainian side did not arrive at the exchange site, although the date had been declared in advance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-lost-up-to-8500-troops-around-kupyansk-and-kharkov-in-may-1122207546.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122207814_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_734052291e4f79e46cb7431d6987440a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities

Ukraine Committing Genocide Against Own People - Russian FM Spokeswoman

14:12 GMT 07.06.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankDead Ukrainian soldier
Dead Ukrainian soldier - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maris Zakharova accused Kiev on Saturday of committing genocide against its own people by refusing to accept the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers already brought by the Russian military to the designated exchange site.
The spokeswoman commented on the situation with the exchange of prisoners of war and transfer of the bodies of Ukrainian servicepeople agreed during the second round of the Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul, as the Ukrainian side did not arrive at the exchange site, although the date had been declared in advance.
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost Up to 8,500 Troops Around Kupyansk and Kharkov in May
13:46 GMT
"The Kiev regime does not need its citizens, either living or dead. There is no nation or ethnic group in the world that would refuse to bury its own soldiers. But then, there is the Kiev regime, which professes a misanthropic ideology and commits genocide against its own people," Zakharova told Sputnik when asked to comment on Ukraine's decision.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала