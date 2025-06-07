https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-committing-genocide-against-own-people---russian-fm-spokeswoman-1122207737.html
Ukraine Committing Genocide Against Own People - Russian FM Spokeswoman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maris Zakharova accused Kiev on Saturday of committing genocide against its own people by refusing to accept the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers already brought by the Russian military to the designated exchange site.
The spokeswoman commented on the situation with the exchange of prisoners of war and transfer of the bodies of Ukrainian servicepeople agreed during the second round of the Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul, as the Ukrainian side did not arrive at the exchange site, although the date had been declared in advance.
"The Kiev regime does not need its citizens, either living or dead. There is no nation or ethnic group in the world that would refuse to bury its own soldiers. But then, there is the Kiev regime, which professes a misanthropic ideology and commits genocide against its own people," Zakharova told Sputnik when asked to comment on Ukraine's decision.