https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-committing-genocide-against-own-people---russian-fm-spokeswoman-1122207737.html

Ukraine Committing Genocide Against Own People - Russian FM Spokeswoman

Ukraine Committing Genocide Against Own People - Russian FM Spokeswoman

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maris Zakharova accused Kiev on Saturday of committing genocide against its own people by refusing to accept the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers already brought by the Russian military to the designated exchange site.

2025-06-07T14:12+0000

2025-06-07T14:12+0000

2025-06-07T14:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

maria zakharova

ukraine

foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/07/1122207814_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3205bc27edabda57df0ba43ea286ef7.jpg

The spokeswoman commented on the situation with the exchange of prisoners of war and transfer of the bodies of Ukrainian servicepeople agreed during the second round of the Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul, as the Ukrainian side did not arrive at the exchange site, although the date had been declared in advance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-lost-up-to-8500-troops-around-kupyansk-and-kharkov-in-may-1122207546.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities