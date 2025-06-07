https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-lost-up-to-8500-troops-around-kupyansk-and-kharkov-in-may-1122207546.html
Ukraine Lost Up to 8,500 Troops Around Kupyansk and Kharkov in May
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 8,500 soldiers in the Kupyansk and Kharkov vicinities in May, with over 600 missing, the Inner Affairs Directorate of the Russian administration in the Kharkov Region said on Saturday.
The main reason for the Ukrainian army's significant losses is its poor logistics as well as the Russian air force's superiority in combat, it said. It is disadvantageous for the Ukrainian authorities to recognize the deaths of their military personnel to minimize the payment of compensation to their families, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 8,500 soldiers in the Kupyansk and Kharkov vicinities in May, with over 600 missing, the Inner Affairs Directorate of the Russian administration in the Kharkov Region said on Saturday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian military continue to grow. In May 2025 alone, up to 8,500 troops were killed or injured in the Kharkov and Kupyansk vicinities, while more than 600 are considered missing," the statement read.
The main reason for the Ukrainian army's significant losses is its poor logistics as well as the Russian air force's superiority in combat, it said.
It is disadvantageous for the Ukrainian authorities to recognize the deaths of their military personnel to minimize the payment of compensation to their families, the statement added.