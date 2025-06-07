https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-lost-up-to-8500-troops-around-kupyansk-and-kharkov-in-may-1122207546.html

Ukraine Lost Up to 8,500 Troops Around Kupyansk and Kharkov in May

Ukraine Lost Up to 8,500 Troops Around Kupyansk and Kharkov in May

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 8,500 soldiers in the Kupyansk and Kharkov vicinities in May, with over 600 missing, the Inner Affairs Directorate of the Russian administration in the Kharkov Region said on Saturday.

2025-06-07T13:46+0000

2025-06-07T13:46+0000

2025-06-07T13:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian arms

ukrainian crisis

kharkov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121380556_0:2:3221:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_b7bdc596873730c651af347d85a80998.jpg

The main reason for the Ukrainian army's significant losses is its poor logistics as well as the Russian air force's superiority in combat, it said. It is disadvantageous for the Ukrainian authorities to recognize the deaths of their military personnel to minimize the payment of compensation to their families, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250328/why-does-putin-have-every-reason-to-believe-russia-holds-upper-hand-in-ukraine-conflict-1121704923.html

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities