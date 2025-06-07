https://sputnikglobe.com/20250607/ukraine-not-reclaiming-bodies-for-fear-of-admitting-losses-paying-widows---medvedev-1122209680.html

Ukraine Not Reclaiming Bodies for Fear of Admitting Losses, Paying Widows - Medvedev

Kiev refuses to accept the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers because it does not want to admit the losses and is unwilling to pay compensations to their families, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said

"The Kiev bastards don't want to take the bodies of their dead soldiers. There are two reasons: it's scary to admit that there are 6,000 of them and they don't want to pay widows," Medvedev wrote on X. Earlier in the day, Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, said that Russia had started the process of repatriating over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers as well as the exchange of prisoners of war, as agreed at the negotiations in Istanbul on June 2. Medinsky had to comment on the situation, because the Ukrainian side did not arrive at the exchange site, although the date had been declared in advance.

