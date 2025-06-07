International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Not Reclaiming Bodies for Fear of Admitting Losses, Paying Widows - Medvedev
Ukraine Not Reclaiming Bodies for Fear of Admitting Losses, Paying Widows - Medvedev
Kiev refuses to accept the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers because it does not want to admit the losses and is unwilling to pay compensations to their families, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said
"The Kiev bastards don't want to take the bodies of their dead soldiers. There are two reasons: it's scary to admit that there are 6,000 of them and they don't want to pay widows," Medvedev wrote on X. Earlier in the day, Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, said that Russia had started the process of repatriating over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers as well as the exchange of prisoners of war, as agreed at the negotiations in Istanbul on June 2. Medinsky had to comment on the situation, because the Ukrainian side did not arrive at the exchange site, although the date had been declared in advance.
Ukraine Not Reclaiming Bodies for Fear of Admitting Losses, Paying Widows - Medvedev

18:06 GMT 07.06.2025 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 07.06.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev refuses to accept the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers because it does not want to admit the losses and is unwilling to pay compensations to their families, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.
"The Kiev bastards don't want to take the bodies of their dead soldiers. There are two reasons: it's scary to admit that there are 6,000 of them and they don't want to pay widows," Medvedev wrote on X.
Earlier in the day, Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, said that Russia had started the process of repatriating over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers as well as the exchange of prisoners of war, as agreed at the negotiations in Istanbul on June 2. Medinsky had to comment on the situation, because the Ukrainian side did not arrive at the exchange site, although the date had been declared in advance.
