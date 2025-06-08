https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/foreign-journalists-visit-russias-bryansk-region-inspect-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers-1122210885.html

Foreign Journalists Visit Russia's Bryansk Region, Inspect Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers

Foreign Journalists Visit Russia's Bryansk Region, Inspect Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers

Sputnik International

Foreign reporters arrived in Russia’s Bryansk region to examine refrigerated containers holding the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, according to a Sputnik's correspondent.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky commented on the situation regarding the prisoner exchange and the transfer of Ukrainian soldiers' bodies to Ukraine under the Istanbul agreements. The Ukrainian side had failed to arrive at the agreed location for the exchange, despite the date being announced in advance.Medinsky also stated that representatives of international media could visit the site of the planned prisoner exchange with Ukraine to verify that Russia is fully prepared to proceed.Russia delivered first batch of Ukrainian soldiers' bodies for exchange, in line with Istanbul Agreements, Russian Ministry of Defense specified. Repatriation trains carrying the remains of Ukrainian soldiers are set to begin moving today. Russia is awaiting official confirmation from Ukraine to proceed with the handover. Moscow says it’s ready to fulfill all agreements with Kiev on POW exchanges and the return of bodies — and is ready to hand over more than 6,000 bodies, the statement said.

