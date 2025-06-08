International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/interpol-turns-blind-eye-to-ukraines-high-ranking-war-criminals-1122213664.html
Interpol Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine’s High-Ranking War Criminals
Interpol Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine’s High-Ranking War Criminals
Sputnik International
Interpol avoids searching for high-ranking war criminals of the Ukrainian government, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin said on Sunday.
2025-06-08T12:03+0000
2025-06-08T12:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian investigative committee
alexander bastrykin
ukraine
interpol
nuremberg
nuremberg trials
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106081365_0:298:3111:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1f955b433c6e09b54bf987d9020cdb86.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250211/russian-pows-reveal-torture-during-ukrainian-captivity-1121556302.html
ukraine
nuremberg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106081365_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f5914483be801d40d930659c9afa1343.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine war crimes
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine war crimes

Interpol Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine’s High-Ranking War Criminals

12:03 GMT 08.06.2025
© AP Photo / Laurent CiprianiFILE - the entrance hall of Interpol's headquarters in Lyon, central France on Sept.27, 2017.
FILE - the entrance hall of Interpol's headquarters in Lyon, central France on Sept.27, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2025
© AP Photo / Laurent Cipriani
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Interpol avoids searching for high-ranking war criminals of the Ukrainian government, Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin said on Sunday.
"They [Ukrainian high-ranking war criminals] are all on the international wanted list. However Interpol avoids cooperation in this matter. They say that they are far from politics and that's why they will neither search for them nor recognize their crimes as crimes against peace, humanity and war crimes - this is how the Nuremberg trials recognized the deeds of high-ranking fascists. So, these people must now realize that the fact that they are now in power there [in Ukraine] does not protect them from anything in the future," Bastrykin told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.
Russian Investigative Committee - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian POWs Reveal Torture During Ukrainian Captivity
11 February, 15:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала