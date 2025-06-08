"They [Ukrainian high-ranking war criminals] are all on the international wanted list. However Interpol avoids cooperation in this matter. They say that they are far from politics and that's why they will neither search for them nor recognize their crimes as crimes against peace, humanity and war crimes - this is how the Nuremberg trials recognized the deeds of high-ranking fascists. So, these people must now realize that the fact that they are now in power there [in Ukraine] does not protect them from anything in the future," Bastrykin told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.