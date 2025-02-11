https://sputnikglobe.com/20250211/russian-pows-reveal-torture-during-ukrainian-captivity-1121556302.html

Russian POWs Reveal Torture During Ukrainian Captivity

Russian soldiers recently released from Ukrainian captivity have said that they faced torture when they were prisoners of war, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

"The investigative committee is interviewing every Russian serviceman who has returned from Ukrainian captivity. The evidence gathered indicates a systematic violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War by Ukrainian forces. Russian soldiers told investigators that representatives of Ukrainian armed forces employed physical violence against prisoners," the committee said in a statement. Investigators added that a captured Russian soldier held in Kharkov’s pre-trial detention center was tortured to force him to join Ukraine’s Territorial Defense, as well as to make him sign documents aimed at discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. All materials collected during the investigation will be incorporated into a criminal case already opened against Ukrainian servicemen under Part 1 Article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code, which prohibits the use of banned methods in armed conflict.

