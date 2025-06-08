International
Moscow Awaits Kiev's Confirmation to Transfer Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers
Moscow Awaits Kiev's Confirmation to Transfer Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers
Russia is awaiting official confirmation from Kiev that the body transfer will take place, said its negotiation group representative, Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin.
Other statements:Situation With the Body TransferThe day before, despite the Istanbul agreements, Kiev did not make contact, so the operation for transferring the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners did not take place. Statements from Moscow's representatives:
russia, ukraine, bodies exchange, fallen soldiers
russia, ukraine, bodies exchange, fallen soldiers

Moscow Awaits Kiev's Confirmation to Transfer Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers

13:13 GMT 08.06.2025
Refrigerated trucks with 1,212 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Bryansk region.
Refrigerated trucks with 1,212 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Bryansk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Russia is awaiting official confirmation from Kiev that the body transfer will take place, said its negotiation group representative, Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin.
Other statements:
In accordance with the Istanbul agreements, Moscow has delivered the first batch of Ukrainian soldiers' bodies to the exchange area.
Repatriation trains with the remaining bodies of Ukrainian soldiers will begin moving in an hour.
Russia is ready to fulfill all agreements with Ukraine regarding the exchange of prisoners and body transfers.
Moscow is prepared to return over six thousand military bodies to Kiev.
The bodies will be transferred by road and rail.
The initiative to return the bodies is a purely humanitarian act, not a politicized decision.
There are signals that the process of transferring Ukrainian soldiers' bodies may be postponed until next week, and Russia is awaiting notification via a special channel.
Foreign journalists in Russia's Bryansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Foreign Journalists Visit Russia's Bryansk Region, Inspect Bodies of Ukrainian Soldiers
07:59 GMT

Situation With the Body Transfer

The day before, despite the Istanbul agreements, Kiev did not make contact, so the operation for transferring the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners did not take place.
Statements from Moscow's representatives:
Russia is ready to start working immediately on transferring the bodies of the fallen soldiers to Kiev.
Moscow is committed to carrying out this purely humanitarian act.
It sees media statements suggesting that the prisoner exchange with Ukraine has been postponed until next week and is awaiting official notification.
A column with 1,212 bodies of the fallen has arrived at the exchange area, and the remains of other fallen soldiers are also ready for transport.
Zaporozhye Governor Balitsky published a list of identified bodies of Ukrainian soldiers that Kiev refused to accept.
