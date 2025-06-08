https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/moscow-awaits-kievs-confirmation-to-transfer-bodies-of-fallen-ukrainian-soldiers-1122213971.html

Moscow Awaits Kiev's Confirmation to Transfer Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers

Moscow Awaits Kiev's Confirmation to Transfer Bodies of Fallen Ukrainian Soldiers

Sputnik International

Russia is awaiting official confirmation from Kiev that the body transfer will take place, said its negotiation group representative, Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin.

2025-06-08T13:13+0000

2025-06-08T13:13+0000

2025-06-08T13:13+0000

russia

kiev

russia

moscow

alexander zorin

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/08/1122213811_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_650da3619aad6a0747beb6fc452810c8.jpg

Other statements:Situation With the Body TransferThe day before, despite the Istanbul agreements, Kiev did not make contact, so the operation for transferring the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners did not take place. Statements from Moscow's representatives:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/foreign-journalists-visit-russias-bryansk-region-inspect-bodies-of-ukrainian-soldiers-1122210885.html

kiev

russia

moscow

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, bodies exchange, fallen soldiers