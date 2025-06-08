https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/senator-attacked-in-colombia-suffering-gunshot-wound-1122210308.html
Senator Attacked in Colombia, Suffering Gunshot Wound
Senator Attacked in Colombia, Suffering Gunshot Wound
Colombian senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was attacked in Bogota, he has a bullet wound.
Turbay, 39, who is the grandson of former Colombian President Julio Cesar Turbay Ayala, wanted to run for president in 2026, the media noted.The incident occurred during the senator's speech in Bogota. Uribe Turbay was attacked from behind.The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the assassination attempt on Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, calling the attack "the result of aggressive leftist rhetoric" from the Colombian government, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.Uribe wanted to run for president of Colombia in 2026. Bluradio reported earlier that the senator had been attacked on Saturday evening during a public speech in Bogota, and received a gunshot wound to the head or neck. The broadcaster later reported, citing sources, that the senator was in critical condition.The US secretary of state added that President Gustavo Petro needed to tone down his provocative rhetoric and protect Colombian officials. Rubio stressed that those responsible must be brought to justice.The alleged perpetrator was detained, Bogota Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan said. According to El Tiempo, he was a 15-year-old teenager who approached the senator to within about one and a half meters and shot him in the back about six times. Authorities are investigating whether other people were involved in the attack.
