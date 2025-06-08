https://sputnikglobe.com/20250608/senator-attacked-in-colombia-suffering-gunshot-wound-1122210308.html

Senator Attacked in Colombia, Suffering Gunshot Wound

Senator Attacked in Colombia, Suffering Gunshot Wound

Sputnik International

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was attacked in Bogota, he has a bullet wound.

2025-06-08T03:17+0000

2025-06-08T03:17+0000

2025-06-08T04:37+0000

world

colombia

assassination attempt

gustavo petro

senator

us state department

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/08/1122210152_0:54:600:391_1920x0_80_0_0_8096b498614d8962dd1ce8c088236674.jpg

Turbay, 39, who is the grandson of former Colombian President Julio Cesar Turbay Ayala, wanted to run for president in 2026, the media noted.The incident occurred during the senator's speech in Bogota. Uribe Turbay was attacked from behind.The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the assassination attempt on Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, calling the attack "the result of aggressive leftist rhetoric" from the Colombian government, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.Uribe wanted to run for president of Colombia in 2026. Bluradio reported earlier that the senator had been attacked on Saturday evening during a public speech in Bogota, and received a gunshot wound to the head or neck. The broadcaster later reported, citing sources, that the senator was in critical condition.The US secretary of state added that President Gustavo Petro needed to tone down his provocative rhetoric and protect Colombian officials. Rubio stressed that those responsible must be brought to justice.The alleged perpetrator was detained, Bogota Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan said. According to El Tiempo, he was a 15-year-old teenager who approached the senator to within about one and a half meters and shot him in the back about six times. Authorities are investigating whether other people were involved in the attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/colombian-president-says-decided-not-to-attend-conference-on-ukraine-in-switzerland-1118978141.html

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

senator shot in colombia, assassination attempt in colombia, bogota senator shot, miguel uribe turbay, miguel uribe turbay shot