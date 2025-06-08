US Demands UK Veto China Embassy Site

International
Washington warns London that China’s planned embassy near key data centers poses a major espionage risk, the Times reported.
The United States warned British authorities against allowing the opening of a new Chinese embassy in London because of its planned location near the country's important financial centers, The Times newspaper reported, citing sources.The Chinese government purchased a historic building in London six years ago, which used to house the Royal Mint, but has still not been able to obtain permission to open a new embassy there. In January, the Financial Times reported that the UK might allow China to open Europe's largest embassy with a number of conditions."The United States is deeply concerned about providing China with potential access to the sensitive communications of one of our closest allies," a senior US official told the publication.The building where Beijing wants to open the embassy is located between financial centers, as well as next to three important data centers, the newspaper emphasized.According to the publication, US President Donald Trump previously called on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to deny Beijing the opening of an embassy; the issue was raised during trade negotiations. According to the publication's sources, if this embassy is opened, the Trump administration will have concerns about the transfer of intelligence information to the UK.China's plans to build a new Chinese embassy building in the London borough of Tower Hamlets have recently become a separate topic of disagreement between Beijing and London. Local authorities, citing security concerns, refused building permission back in 2022, but in July 2024, Beijing submitted a new application. In December, the London Standard reported that Tower Hamlets Council had unanimously voted against opening a new Chinese embassy building on its territory.
The United States warned British authorities against allowing the opening of a new Chinese embassy in London because of its planned location near the country's important financial centers, The Times newspaper reported, citing sources.
The Chinese government purchased a historic building in London six years ago, which used to house the Royal Mint, but has still not been able to obtain permission to open a new embassy there. In January, the Financial Times reported that the UK might allow China to open Europe's largest embassy with a number of conditions.
"The United States is deeply concerned about providing China with potential access to the sensitive communications of one of our closest allies," a senior US official told the publication.
The building where Beijing wants to open the embassy is located between financial centers, as well as next to three important data centers, the newspaper emphasized.
According to the publication, US President Donald Trump previously called on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to deny Beijing the opening of an embassy; the issue was raised during trade negotiations. According to the publication's sources, if this embassy is opened, the Trump administration will have concerns about the transfer of intelligence information to the UK.
China's plans to build a new Chinese embassy building in the London borough of Tower Hamlets have recently become a separate topic of disagreement between Beijing and London. Local authorities, citing security concerns, refused building permission back in 2022, but in July 2024, Beijing submitted a new application. In December, the London Standard reported that Tower Hamlets Council had unanimously voted against opening a new Chinese embassy building on its territory.
